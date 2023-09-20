Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Buffcorp, Digerati Games, Super BBuff HD

Super Buff HD Receives New Buff Trailer & Buff Release Date

Check out the latest trailer for Super Buff HD released this week, as Digerati Games confirmed the game will be out next week.

Indie game developer Buffcorp and publisher Digerati Games released a new trailer for Super Buff HD today, confirming the game's release date. In case you haven't seen this one yet. the game is a fast-paced skate-surf-FPS, in which all of the buff dudes on the planet have turned against society. What do we do? We go out and beat up the buff dudes! That's what we do! Simple as that. We got the trailer below as the game drops on Steam on September 29.

"The year is 202020. It's wild. All the buff dudes have turned on society. STOP THEM. Dash, bounce, grind, blast, shred, shoot, and soar through a fever-dream world of unhinged weirdness. Defeat all the buff dudes. Get a high score. Be a winner. Home for dinner."

MOBILITY TO MAKE YOU FEEL SUPER POWERED: Levels are playgrounds you can jump, shred, and bounce all over. Grind between rails. Body surf on enemies. Use water jets, trampolines, poop fountains, and pretty much anything to launch yourself heavenwards for huge air in Super Buff HD.

MIGHTY WEAPONS TO KEEP THE BUFF AT BAY: Choose from a modest armory of killy toys, each with dual firing modes and unique functionality. From a trusty hammer that always makes its way back to you no matter how far you throw it, to a revolving potato cannon with backup basketball bombs.

A WORLD OF POOP AND PURE IMAGINATION: Your battle against the buff takes place across 18 stages of strangeness. Levels are variously and hilariously themed, such as mushroom, street, cowboy, moonbase, mall, and sewage (don't fall in the brown stuff).

HIGH SCORES FOR SELF-GRATIFICATION: Measure the success of your buff-battering performances by racking up ker-azy high scores. Build and keep your multiplier going for even higher scores. Pull on your big boy pants and put some thunder in your number.

TOTALLY NUTS, OVER BUFFED BOSSES: Face off against a freakshow of good and pumped boss dudes. Topple a tower block with bulging biceps. Smack down a sword-wielding trashcan titan. Make mincemeat out of a belly-flopping mushroom king.

