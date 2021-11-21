Super Catboy Receives A New 2022 Release Window

Assemble Entertainment has revealed a brand new release date for Super Catboy as the game is now slated for 2022. The game has kind of been a question mark in the schedule of game releases, which is nothing new considering half the games coming out over the past year or so have been pushed back or changed their dates to where they no longer reflect what their original intent was. Right now the team has this game earmarked for release sometime in Spring 2022, but has yet to formalize a month since there may be a chance it will get pushed again. In the meantime, to tide people over, the company has released a new gameplay trailer featuring developer commentary so you get a look at what it will be like. Enjoy the trailer below!

Super Catboy is a delightful and energetic adventure-platformer following the exploits of the titular character, Catboy. Together with the eccentric, gun-touting Weapon Girl, Catboy will jump, climb, claw, and shoot his way through dastardly mutated doggos to confront and defeat the evil Dr. Ungefug. Designed in a modernized pixel style, the developers not only captured the nostalgic essence of eras past but combined it with some of the best and newest ideas of the present. Today, the team is pleased to release a new video showing viewers more of what they can expect in Super Catboy. Equipped with an arsenal of firearms, both Catboy and his punchy sidekick Weapon Girl will traverse snow-capped mountain ranges, mystical forests, derelict factories, and — in true cat fashion — commit cat crimes by trespassing on private property (it's ok, it's the villain's private property). Super Catboy is an action-packed platformer, featuring fast-paced and diverse gameplay, combining the spirit of 90s run'n'gun mechanics with some truly pawsome platforming and melee combat. Unravel the story's yarn via detailed pixel art cutscenes, a wide variety of levels, and a heaping load of cat content.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Super Catboy | Gameplay Reveal | Dev Commentary 2021 (EN) (https://youtu.be/SVDcnA5rMdU)