Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania Releases New Launch Trailer

SEGA has officially released Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania today, and with the game comes an official launch trailer for you to enjoy. But this is no ordinary trailer, as SEGA went out and got a proper animated one to celebrate the release! The company partnered with Powerhouse Animation to bring AiAi and gang to life with old-school hand-drawn animation, making it the first time the Monkey Gang and Jungle Island have been created in traditional animated form, all put to the soundtrack of a new original song from Hyper Potions. There's a ton of fun easter eggs to see in the trailer as well for longtime fans. Enjoy watching it before you get your hands on the game today!

Featuring over 300 lovingly recreated levels and mazes, 12 fun Party Games, and a delightful cast of characters, Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania provides the ultimate SMB experience for classic fans and newcomers alike. Gorgeous new graphics, immersive comic book-style storytelling, new support features, 4-player local coop, online challenges and leaderboards, 100+ customizable items, and five new bonus modes highlight an expansive remaster that rekindles the magic of the originals.

Beyond the classic roster of characters, Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania also introduces new a-peeling heroes from classic SEGA games and pop culture. Beat from Jet Set Radio, Kiryu from Yakuza, and beloved duo Sonic the Hedgehog and Miles "Tails" Prower arrive on day one as free unlockable characters. Adorable pop culture icon Hello Kitty®, Morgana from Persona 5, Suezo from Monster Rancher, and SEGA Legend consoles (Game Gear, Saturn and Dreamcast) will also join the gang as new DLC characters.

In addition to the standard game, a special 20th Anniversary limited-edition physical release arrives at retailers today at no additional cost. The Anniversary Edition comes with a 40-page art book featuring art from every game in the series straight from the Sega archives. It also includes a collectible sleeve, reversible cover, and 10 exclusive cosmetic items. A Digital Deluxe edition of Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania is also available featuring six additional classic character skins, three SEGA Legend console skins, 10 customizable items, and classic soundtrack.