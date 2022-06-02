Super Nintendo World To Open In Hollywood In Early 2023

Universal Studios Hollywood revealed today that Super Nintendo World would finally be opening in Los Angeles in Early 2023. Ever since the original was announced to open in Tokyo during the 2020 Olympics, fans all over the world were obsessed with trying to see the new theme park. Then the pandemic hit, which not only delayed its opening but stopped many a traveler from going to Japan. So when the word came down we'd be getting one in the United States, people immediately freaked out and wanted to know how soon it would happen.

We now have our answer as the Hollywood location will be coming next year, most likely in March if you believe the rumors following today's annoucement. Along with the news came a brief trailer showing off the Mario Kart ride they will be adding to this version of the park, which looks similar to the one in Tokyo but with a few cosmetic changes to the physical course. Based on the trailer, it also appears the interactive wristbands will also be a thing in the Hollywood version. No other attractions have been mentioned yet, as we're guessing everything else is still under construction. Enjoy the trailer below as we wait to hear more.

Power up and immerse yourself with thrills the whole family can enjoy at Super Nintendo World, opening early 2023. Let loose in this incredible, colorful land of play featuring the groundbreaking ride, Mario Kart: Bowser's Challenge, along with imaginative interactive areas, themed shopping and dining. Ready to experience Mario Kart like never before? Put on the special goggles and battle Team Bowser on iconic Mario Kart courses alongside Mario, Luigi, and Princess Peach. Collect coins and throw shells to win the Golden Cup on the world's first interactive Mario Kart ride with cutting-edge technology at Super Nintendo World.