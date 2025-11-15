Posted in: Bandai Namco, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Super Robot Wars, Super Robot Wars Y

Super Robot Wars Y Will Release Its First DLC Next Week

Super Robot Wars Y is getting its first DLC featuring Galaxy Cyclone Braiger, The Big O, and Fuuto PI: The Portrait of Kamen Rider Skull

Article Summary Super Robot Wars Y unveils its first DLC, Contract from the Darkness, releasing next week.

New playable units and characters from Galaxy Cyclone Braiger, The Big O, and Fuuto PI join the game.

Fresh area missions arrive, expanding gameplay options and challenges for all players.

Assist Link system lets sidekick characters join battles, enhancing strategies and abilities.

Bandai Namco has set up the release date for the first DLC coming to Super Robot Wars Y, as we'll see new content for the game next week. The first DLC is called Contract from the Darkness, and will add several new playable units and characters to the mix from Galaxy Cyclone Braiger, The Big O, and Fuuto PI: The Portrait of Kamen Rider Skull. The game will also get some new area missions for you to have fun on with both those in the game and the new additions. You can see more in the trailer above as Early Access players iwll get it on November 18, while everyone else will see it on November 20.

Super Robot Wars Y

Super Robot Wars is a grid-based tactical combat RPG that brings units and pilots from a variety of anime together to battle their mutual foes. Place your units strategically and command them to defeat your enemies! Upgrade your units and train your pilots with credits and resources you earn after every mission. Super Robot Wars Y introduces the new Assist Link system, which brings your favorite sidekick characters into action, allowing them to participate in missions and enhance their abilities and effects. Strengthen your heroes to overcome the next challenge! Enjoy the impossible epic battles where units and pilots from all the series clash together! Embark on a journey into lore-rich, new saga of Super Robot Wars!

Featured Series

Reideen the Brave

COMBATTLER V

Aura Battler Dunbine

New Story of AURA BATTLER Dunbine

Heavy Metal L-Gaim

Mobile Suit Z Gundam

Mobile Suit Gundam Char's Counterattack

M-MSV

Mobile Fighter G Gundam

Mobile Suit Gundam Wing: Endless Waltz

Mobile Suit Gundam SEED Destiny

Mobile Suit Gundam the Witch from Mercury Season 1

Mazinkaiser VS the Great General of Darkness

Getter Robo Arc

Majestic Prince

MACROSS Delta

Macross Delta: Passionate Walküre

Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion III Glorification

Code Geass Lelouch of the Re;surrection

Godzilla Singular Point

SSSS.DYNAZENON

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!