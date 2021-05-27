Super Saiyan 2 Gohan Shines In Dragon Ball Super: Supreme Rivalry

The latest Dragon Ball Super Card Game set is bringing more hype to this hobby than ever before. Interest in the game as well as the collector's side is trending with the release of Dragon Ball Super: Supreme Rivalry, so let's talk about the latter here. There is a great deal of excellent Dragon Ball (that's Dragon Ball, Z, GT, Super, Heroes — all of it, from the shows to the games and more) to be seen in this set, but one of the most exciting focuses of the set is Super Saiyan 2 Gohan. Gohan famously turned Super Saiyan 2 at a crucial moment in Dragon Ball history during the Cell Games, where he could go on to defeat one of the franchise's most iconic villains. However, it's a different Super Saiyan 2 Gohan moment that Supreme Rivalry focuses on. Let's get into it.

Dragon Ball Super Card Game sets come with multiple themes, which I wrote about in yesterday's opening of a Supreme Rivalry booster box. If you put the cards in a binder, you can see how those themes go together. The most interesting focus of Supreme Rivalry is Gohan's battle against Boujack, which happens in the Dragon Ball Z: Bojack Unbound film. Though the film is considered non-canon (most Dragon Ball films are, as they often contradict the show), it includes some amazing Super Saiyan 2 Gohan moments.

The overall best card in the set when talking about art is that Special Rare card up there. SS2 Gohan, Astonishing Strike comes in both Super Rare and Special Rare forms, but the Special Rare is just stunning.

Super Saiyan 2 Gohan is almost seen as an entirely different character in Dragon Ball due to the intensity of his power and the short amount of time we get to spend with him. Gohan, before his transformation, was a powerful fighter who would show bursts of exceptional capabilities when enraged that hinted at a deep well of power. Deeper even, Goku believed, than his own. However, we only get to see this in action during the Cell Games and then against Boujack. The next time we see Gohan, it's years later and he's an adult. Though he gets another awesome moment with his Ultimate Form against Buu at the end of Dragon Ball Z and begins to get serious about his training again in Dragon Ball Super, it's hard to match the intensity of those two special SS2 moments. Dragon Ball Super Card Game does a brilliant job reminding us of the height of Gohan's incredible power in Supreme Rivalry.