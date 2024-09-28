Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: IfSunSets, Polymorph Studios, Smilegate

Survival RPG IfSunSets Confirms Early Access Release

Smilegate will release the survival RPG IfSunSets, the latest game from Polymorph Studios, into Early Access on Steam next month

Developed by Polymorph Studios and published by indie game provider Smilegate.

Explore the cursed island of Luminora, linked to an ancient civilization's arcane practices.

Day-and-night cycles shift gameplay from adventure RPG to survival horror.

South Korean developer Polymorph Studios and indie game publisher Smilegate have confirmed they will release their upcoming game IfSunSets into Early Access on Steam. The game has been going through a few different testing phases with a ton of videos out in the public eye of what people have experienced while playing the survival adventure RPG. Now we'll be getting a version of it on a global level while they work to finish it, as they're planning to release the EA version this October. For now, enjoy the teaser trailer as we wait for a release date.

IfSunSets

The ancient civilization that once ruled here developed the arcane of extracting the life force of beings, which brought great prosperity to the island. However, as is often the case with eternal ambitions, their quest for divine power led them to a curse that enveloped the island in darkness. Centuries later, a wanderer caught in the maelstrom of a kraken's wrath, drifts ashore onto this mysterious forsaken island. To escape, you must unravel the hidden secrets of its ancient past. But be careful — nightfall here conceals shadows and horrors beyond imagination… In IfSunSets, players will find themselves washed ashore on the mysterious island of Luminora, whose vast open world is brimming with secrets linked to the arcane practices of an ancient civilization. Unraveling these mysteries of the past will be pivotal to the player's survival, as the curses they have wrought on the forsaken island have rendered nightfall filled with horrors beyond imagination.

The survival RPG adventure features immersive day-and-night cycles that each offer unique, dynamic styles of gameplay. During the day, players must make every waking hour count as they explore the bountiful island to hunt, farm, fish, craft materials, build fortifications and level-up through action-packed combat against both cursed monsters and ancient bosses. Come nightfall, gameplay shifts from RPG adventure to survival horror, as hordes of terrifying monsters will relentlessly pursue the player in an undead onslaught. Living to see another morning is the only object once the sun sets, with every decision made during the day being pivotal to accomplishing this goal.

