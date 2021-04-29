Swablu Is Pokémon GO's May 2021 Community Day Spotlight

A couple of days ago, word began to spread online that Swablu Community Day was happening in May 2021 in Pokémon GO. This began when dataminers found information regarding the day, including Special Research tasks, in an update to the game's code. Now, Niantic has confirmed that Swablu Community Day is indeed happening Sunday, May 15th, 2021 from 11 AM – 6 PM.

Here are the details from the Pokémon GO blog:

Evolve Swablu during the event or up to two hours afterward to get an Altaria that knows the attack Moonblast. There'll be a special one-time-purchase Community Day Box available for 1,280 PokéCoins, featuring 50 Ultra Balls, five Super Incubators, five Incense, and an Elite Fast TM. For US$1 (or the equivalent pricing tier in your local currency), you'll be able to access the Swablu Community Day–exclusive Special Research story, Cotton-Winged Bird. Mega Altaria will be making its Pokémon GO debut in Mega Raids at the conclusion of May Community Day on Saturday, May 15, 2021, at 5:00 p.m. local time. This is your chance to collect Mega Altaria Energy to Mega-Evolve any of the Altaria you've collected during the event!

The normal features will be active as always, including GO Snapshot photobombs and increased Shiny odds for Swablu.

Personally, here's where I stand. Earlier this year, Niantic wrote in a blog post that they have heard the community's feedback and understand that there is dissatisfaction with the Community Day choices. Oddly, this bit was deleted from the blog in which it appeared soon after it was published. It seemed, though, that perhaps Niantic did listen to and hear the Pokémon GO community when the next two Community Days were much more in line with the past. Fletchling Community Day introduced a new Shiny Pokémon and gave Talonflame a move that makes it one of the most dominant species to use in GO Battle League. Then, the next month, Snivy Community Day saw Pokémon GO finally return to starter Community Days. We were rolling once again. Now, after this brief break from the way things had been, we have another species that even the most casual player would have to admit is as common as they come. Listen, it's not nearly as bad as Magikarp Community Day, but I think there's a new reality here that we all have to adjust to, that the last two months just delayed. There will be exciting Community Days, but the pattern of Starter/Rare/Starter/Rare is over. The pattern of a new Shiny being a given for Community Day is over.

The truth is, Community Day, as it was, is a memory. A good one, yes, but a memory just the same. Perhaps now that it's clear that the way it was is over, we can enjoy this new version of the once-anticipated monthly event for what it has become.