SwapMeat Announces New Playtest With Early Access Window

SwapMeat will be holding one more Playtest happening this week before the release the game into Early Access on Steam in October

Article Summary SwapMeat holds a final Playtest September 4-9, with Steam signups open now for eager players.

Early Access for SwapMeat launches in October, offering roguelite third-person shooter action.

Defeat alien enemies, swap meat to steal abilities, and customize your hero on the fly.

Squad up for online co-op, face challenging bosses, and climb the corporate ranks at Rangus Meats.

Indie game developer and publisher One More Game has revealed that one more Playtest is coming for SwapMeat, and we now have a release date. First, the new Playtest will take place from September 4-9, with signups happening right now on Steam, as you just have to go request access. This will be the last time you can try the game out before it comes to Early Access, which they set for October, but gave no official date, which we assume was done to keep players interested without giving away a formal date.

SwapMeat

SwapMeat is a roguelite third-person shooter where you raid the galaxy's weirdest worlds and angriest aliens for their meat. Swap meat with the enemies you defeat to steal their abilities and augment your hero on the fly, and fight alongside your friends to bring home the bacon.

In SwapMeat, you swap meat! Loot defeated enemies for fresh meat to boost your stats and fine-tune your hero's arsenal of abilities as you face down the next wave of weirdos.

This shooter is roguelite as heck! SwapMeat is a third-person shooter with roguelite progression, wild abilities, and satisfying gunplay. Choose your next planet from the galactic map, drop in, and engage in combat with the unfriendly locals. Complete your missions and extract the planet's meat core before your goose is cooked.

There's no I in Meat! Play solo if you're in the mood for a single serving, or squad up with your coworkers, err, friends — SwapMeat's tuned for co-op shootin' and lootin'! With shared upgrades, strategic teamplay, and brutal boss fights, the chain's only as strong as its weakest (sausage) link.

I'm Doing My Part! You're a "Meat Scientist" for Rangus Meats — a multigalactic corporation dedicated to creating a sustainable food source to feed the universe (also, operating profitable theme parks). Your job: scour the universe's frontier for fresh meat to add to Rangus' portfolio of meat-based products. It's dangerous, and the pay is mid, but at least you get to do it with your friends.

Advance Your Corporate Career! SwapMeat has the deep and rewarding progression you'd expect from a great roguelite. Every time you make it back to the mothership with your meat parts intact, you can upgrade your weapons, your abilities, and even yourself. Move yourself ever closer to Rangus Meats Upper Management — and ridin' first class on the gravy train.

