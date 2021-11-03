Swords Of Legends Online Receives First Milestone Update

Gameforge announced today that they have released the 1.1 Update for Swords Of Legends Online, its first major milestone update. This update brings about The Forbidden Court, which adds a new storyline to everything along with new PvP modes and two new raids, basically giving the game a content boost while also creating new modes to extend everything out when you're done conquering parts of the game. We have the details of what's been added along with the latest trailer as you can download the update today.

The Forbidden Court contains the first new story update since the launch of Swords of Legends Online. Chapter 10 of Swords of Legends Online will take players to an all-new zone, the Floral Palace, packed with new quests and content, and a unique world boss to challenge. Seldom seen by outsiders, the Floral Palace is shrouded in mystery, protected by the spiritual power of the firestones. Surrounded by a dense, mountainous realm, its lush forests and tranquil rivers are teeming with flowers and spirits. Inside the palace lies a rich history, centered around the family who once called it home. The two masters of the Floral Palace, highly respected by those around them, each met with a terrible fate. But why? Players must discover the secrets that lie hidden within the halls of the Floral Palace and continue to unravel the larger tapestry. Memory Box: Replay old scenarios in the form of memory trials! Unlock this feature using Memory Fragments—the amount you spend will dictate the difficulty level—and challenge any dungeon you've already played through. The player who starts the challenge will be directly rewarded, while other participants will receive Cangying Pearls that can be traded for rewards later.

Additional Features: Side quests will be fleshed out with more lore through new biographies, added furniture will give players more home customization options, and the Golden Sun Cage—a new mini-game—will add more fun and variety to the game. There will also be extensive adjustments to class balancing.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Swords of Legends Online: The Forbidden Court – Preview Trailer (https://youtu.be/zWHjhKiYt2A)