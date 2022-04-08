Swordship Announced For Both PC & Consoles This September

Thunderful Publishing and developer Digital Kingdom have announced their next game, Swordship, will be coming out this September. The team behind the game decided to ask themselves a weird question, which was "what would a shoot'em up look like if you removed the shooting?" This is exactly what this game is as they are essentially making a high-speed dodging title where you'll need quick qits and even quicker hands to get your ship out of harm's way on a post-apocalyptic flooded Earth filled with hostile enemies. Essentially, you'll need to trick them into firing on each other and using the environment around you to take them out, all while surviving the blasts. You can check out the trailer below as we wait for a precise release date.

Swordship is set in a world where the consequences of global warming have forced the vast majority of humanity to take refuge in three gigantic underwater cities. Those who are expelled from the cities barely survive on the burned lands. Meanwhile, the megacities exchange millions of containers loaded with goods every day. You play as one of the small number of inhabitants prepared to steal those precious containers and deliver vital supplies to the banished.

Having an ultra fast boat stripped of bulky and heavy weapons is an asset for a smuggler trying to get their stolen goods from one place to another as quickly as possible, but leaves you vulnerable to attack. That's why only the most skilled pilots can survive. Using your movement speed, turning the attacks of enemies against them and mastering the different weather conditions offered by procedurally generated levels is the only way to survive.

Players have the option of selecting from a number of different Swordship variants that each come with their own unique active power, offering the opportunity to experiment with a variety of approaches to overcoming the game's challenging levels. Players can further tweak their playstyle by spending some of their stolen spoils on passive upgrades that can be accumulated throughout a run to boost their ships abilities and give them a better chance of making it through in one piece.