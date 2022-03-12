Syberia: The World Before Releases Launch Trailer

Microids has released a brand new trailer for their upcoming game Syberia: The World Before as it comes out next week. This particular trailer is basically giving you everything you need to know with a giant bow on top as you get to see the universe created by Benoît Sokal come to life in this latest installment of the Syberia series. This entirely new adventure will have you playing as Kate Walker and Dana Roze, two trained and powerful women who are capable of moving mountains to uncover some of the deepest buried mysteries in all the land. The game will have you trekking off on a journey across several continents and throughout the ages as you will use your skills to put together the puzzle of life. Enjoy the trailer as it drops on March 18th, 2022.

Vaghen, 1937: Dana Roze is a 17-year-old girl, who is beginning a brilliant career as a pianist. However, shadows begin to appear over her future as the fascist threat of the Brown Shadow hangs over Europe, at the dawn of the Second World War. Taiga, 2004: Kate Walker survives as best she can in the salt mine where she has been imprisoned, when a tragic event propels her into a new adventure in search of her identity. Set off on an adventure across continents and through time. Play as both Kate Walker and Dana Roze as you get to the bottom of mysteries that have remained buried for too long.

Explore the fantastic and poetic world of Benoît Sokal, with its breathtaking sceneries and iconic characters.

Unveil a mysterious plot sprinkled with puzzles in the traditional Syberia's fashion!

Discover two captivating stories with incredibly high stakes written by Benoît Sokal and Lucas Lagravette.

Allow yourself to be transported by the symphonic soundtrack composed by Inon Zur (Syberia 3, Fallout, Dragon Age, Prince of Persia).