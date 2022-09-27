Syberia: The World Before Reveals Xbox & PlayStation Release Date

Microids has revealed the official console release date for Syberia: The World Before as it will come to Xbox and PlayStation. The team confirmed the game will be released for both on November 15th, 2022, and will have all of the updates and features of the PC version at launch. What's more, they will also be releasing a Collector's Edition and the 20 Year Limited Edition, both of which will come out the same day with various features and add-ons in physical form. We also learned the Nintendo Switch version will be on the way sometime in 2023.

Vaghen, 1937: Dana Roze is a 17-year-old girl, who is beginning a brilliant career as a pianist. However, shadows begin to appear over her future as the fascist threat of the Brown Shadow hangs over Europe, at the dawn of the Second World War. Taiga, 2004: Kate Walker survives as best she can in the salt mine where she has been imprisoned, when a tragic event propels her into a new adventure in search of her identity. Unravel the intertwined fates of Kate Walker, a New-York attorney whose life was turned around by the call to adventure, and Dana Roze, a young and promising pianist in Vaghen whose career is threatened by the shadow of the Second World War. Set off on an adventure across continents and through time. Play as both Kate Walker and Dana Roze as you get to the bottom of mysteries that have remained buried for too long.

Explore the fantastic and poetic world of Benoît Sokal, with its breathtaking sceneries and iconic characters.

Unveil a mysterious plot sprinkled with puzzles in the traditional Syberia's fashion!

Discover two captivating stories with incredibly high stakes written by Benoît Sokal and Lucas Lagravette.

Allow yourself to be transported by the symphonic soundtrack composed by Inon Zur (Syberia 3, Fallout, Dragon Age, Prince of Persia).