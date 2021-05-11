Sylveon Official Arrives In Pokémon GO Next Week

It's finally happening. After a glitch allowed us to see that mysterious silhouette in mid-April… after a Friendship Event with absolutely nothing to do with friendship tricked the entire fanbase into believing that its release was imminent… it is finally, finally here. Sylveon will arrive in Pokémon GO in two weeks. Let's get into the details, as this Pokémon will not be evolved in the standard manner.

On Tuesday, May 25th, 2021 at 10 AM local time, Sylveon will arrive in Pokémon GO as part of the Luminous Legends Y: Part 2 event. This Fairy-type evolution of Eevee can be obtained by earning hearts with an Eevee while it is your buddy. We do not yet know how many hearts are required, but the event does specifically call-out that they're offering Poffins through AR Mapping tasks.

It is expected that Sylveon will also be able to be obtained (just once!) when an Eevee is nicknamed "Kira," All Eeveelutions have this capability, and it always works just once.

Now, Sylveon is automatically going to be available in its Shiny form, as Eevee is of course already available Shiny. The Luminous Legends Y event is also giving those who are short on Eevees in Pokémon GO a good chance to catch a good one during the event as well as to earn Candy by raiding Eeveelutions.

In addition to all of that, players will be able to dress like Sylveon with some items in the Pokémon GO avatar shop. Amazingly, somehow, the outfits are completely free of ribbons. Go figure.

Niantic released a video on the Pokémon GO YouTube channel that highlighted the release of previous Eeveelutions in the mobile game. You can watch that, and preview the Sylveon avatar items, right here.

As more information comes in on Sylveon, including how many hearts are needed for Eevee to evolve into this exciting new Pokémon, Bleeding Cool will be on deck to report.