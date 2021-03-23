Symbaroum RPG Reveals Alberetor – The Haunted Waste Adventure

Free League Publishing announced today a new adventure is being added to Symbaroum with Alberetor – The Haunted Waste. The dark fantasy tabletop roleplaying game has been rolling along well with content and receiving a lot of praise lately. This latest addition to the game will take you down one of the sketchier sides of the world, as this adventure serves as the fifth chapter in The Chronicle of the Throne of Thorns campaign. Each adventure in the campaign can be played stand-alone or interlinked with previous events, depending on how you choose to proceed, as everything this tied into the same epic saga. The book also includes support for players to create their own adventures in the lost lands of the south, as well as in a war-torn Ambria, with a bit of a guide to help make sure it stays within canon while being an original tale you control. You can read more about the content below as its set to come out sometime in Q2 2021 for $40.

The time has come to explore the ravaged and darkened lands south of the Titan Mountains. The people of the Davokar region are threatened by war and famine, when a deadlier aggressor appears, shaded by the tall trees of the forest edge… The adventure The Haunted Waste, where the player characters visit the darkened, twisted realm south of the Titans for their most vital and perilous mission to date.

Maps and descriptions of Alberetor and Lyastra, including a dozen specific persons, locations, and events that the player characters may encounter.

Guidelines for traveling through the lost south, along with tables that can be used to create or randomly design single challenges as well as smaller adventure landscapes.

A chapter on the Ambrian civil war, that accounts for its developments and important turning points, and that presents hooks for adventures in the battle-scarred land.

New tables with curiosities, mystical treasures and artifacts, and a customized list of mishaps which can affect uninformed and ill-prepared adventurers.