Posted in: Games, Headup Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Sunny Peak, Symphonia

Symphonia Confirmed For Release This December

The upcoming 2D musical platformer Symphonia has revealed its official release date, as the game arrives in early December

Article Summary Symphonia, a 2D musical platformer, launches on December 5, 2024, for PC and consoles.

Navigate through levels using a violin, solving musical challenges to revive a silent world.

Experience a vibrant world with handcrafted areas and unique musical characters.

Enjoy an original soundtrack by Olivier Esman, with recordings from the Scoring Orchestra Paris.

Indie game developer Sunny Peak and publisher Headup Games have revealed the official release date for their upcoming 2D platformer, Symphonia. This is an all-new musical, non-violent precision platformer in which you'll use the orchestra to help guide your movements throughout the world as you attempt to bring harmony back to a world that's growing silent. We have more info and the trailer here as the game arrives for PC and consoles on December 5, 2024.

Symphonia

In the realm of Symphonia, music acts as a source of life and energy. However, since the founders and their orchestra vanished, the inhabitants have become divided, and the world slowly falls into silence. What if there was a way to gather a new orchestra? That's the question Philemon, the mysterious musician in Symphonia, will have to answer. Embody a mysterious violinist, brought back to life in a declining world. Your violin and bow are both your instrument and a means of transport. Catapult yourself through the world and complete levels by solving exciting platforming challenges while re-activating the machinery that brings life and energy back to this world.

Discover a musical world based on the symphonic orchestra and filled with colorful characters. Each area in Symphonia has its own distinct feel and characters, and each room is hand-crafted. Meet prodigious musicians and try to convince them to join the orchestra. The game has a unique soundtrack based on the romantic musical period, crafted by composer Olivier Esman. Enjoy the performance of the Scoring Orchestra Paris, recorded specifically for Symphonia and written by composer Olivier Esman and his partners Alexandre Bucas-Français and Lou Corroyer. Play engrossing concerts, each centered around one of the families of instruments – Strings, Brass, and Woodwinds.

Experience and overcome great platforming challenges with all of Philemon's abilities

Discover various environments that combine music and machinery

Enjoy the performance of the Scoring Orchestra Paris, recorded specifically for Symphonia and written by composer Olivier Esman and his team

Play the violin to activate level elements and bring life to the realm

Gather musical Prodigies and play breathtaking concerts to bring music, joy, and glory back to the land

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!