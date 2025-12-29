Posted in: Bandai Namco, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Game Studio Inc., Synduality: Echo Of Ada

Synduality Echo of Ada Releases Polluted Forest Mid-Season Update

Synduality Echo of Ada has released a mid-season update for Season Three, as players will now encounter the Polluted Forest

Article Summary Polluted Forest map debuts in Synduality Echo of Ada Season 3.5 mid-season update

Update introduces a new Ender enemy type, Ender Busters mode, and new story chapter

New APK Cradles, weapons, and multiple gameplay requests expand tactical options

Explore the post-apocalyptic world, fight Enders, and customize your CradleCoffin mecha

Bandai Namco and Game Studio Inc. released a new mid-season update for Synduality Echo of Ada, as Update 3.5 adds the Polluted Forest. The PvPvE extraction shooter will see the new map named after the update, along with a new type of Ender for you to encounter. You'll also see a new Ender Busters mode, new requests, new APK Cradles, new APK weapons, a new story chapter, and other additions. We have more details from their latest Steam blog as the content is live.

Synduality Echo of Ada

Synduality Echo of Ada takes place in 2222, years after a mysterious poisonous rain called The Tears of the New Moon wiped out most of humanity and birthed deformed creatures that now hunt the population. Amidst the calamity, humans are forced to build an underground haven to survive. Take on the role of a Drifter whose goal is to collect the rare resource known as AO Crystals. In your quest, you must collaborate with your artificial intelligence partner to face xenomorphic creatures known as Enders and survive the hazards on the surface. Rise from the underground to a surface world infested with hostile Enders, toxic rains, and other enemies as you fight to loot for resources. Ride your CradleCoffin, cooperate with your Magus, and stay alert around other players. One false move is all it takes to lose both your mecha and precious supplies, left to be scavenged by the remaining survivors.

This humanoid AI supports in exploration, scavenging, and combat. Each model type has a different personality, and its appearance can be extensively customized. They operate by giving tailored feedback on the objective based on analysis of your previous performance in sorties so you don't make the same mistakes twice. Keep them close, as Magus can also unleash unique abilities when you are in a tough spot! The CradleCoffin is an all-weather bipod developed for the harsh terrain of the surface. Each mecha has a different endurance level, load capacity, and operation time and can be further customized with many body parts and weapons to suit each sortie and try new playstyles. Craft new parts by collecting resources and upgrading the garage, and discover how powerful a CradleCoffin can become!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!