T3 Arena Will Be Headed To Google Play This Fall

TapTap announced today they will be bringing T3 Arena over to Google Play for Android users to jump into this Fall. The game has already been doing well for itself on iOS with regular updates and additions, making it one of the more popular titles for 2022 on mobile. This latest announcement will help expand their playerbase and hopefully increase their exposure. The one thing that hasn't really been mentioned on this is whether or not iOS and Android users will be able to compete against each other, or if they're keeping both of them separated. We're guessing the former since it wouldn't do them much good to split their audience. You can pre-register for the Android version here as we wait on a proper release date, which will probably happen in October.

