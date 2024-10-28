Posted in: Card Games, Collectibles, Disney Lorcana, Games, Tabletop | Tagged: big hero 6, disney lorcana, Ravensburger

Disney Lorcana Azurite Sea – Big Hero 6 Starter Deck Saves the Day

Get ready to set sail as Ravensburger’s is getting ready for a brand new set of Disney Lorcana as we discover the Azurite Sea Starter Decks

Article Summary Explore Disney Lorcana's new Azurite Sea Starter Decks, launching November 2024.

The Big Hero 6 Starter Deck highlights iconic characters like Hiro and Baymax.

Azurite Sea introduces 204 new cards, featuring Lilo & Stitch and Chip N’ Dale Rescue Rangers.

Starter deck includes exclusive holographic cards for new and veteran players.

The magic of Disney continues to thrive at Ravensburger as a new set of Disney Lorcana is on the way. Get ready to set sail with a new set of cards with Azurite Sea that will introduce 204 new cards and new franchises to the game. This new set is set to go on sale at local card shops and at the Disney Parks on November 15, 2024, followed by the mass retailer release at Target and Walmart on November 25. Thanks to our friends at Ravensburger, we were able to get our hands on the new Azurite Sea Starter Decks. One of which is the new Emerald and Sapphire Deck titled Genius Reinvented, which puts a massive highlight on one of the newest Disney movies for the Lorcana family with Big Hero 6.

Nearly the whole gang is featured here with Aunt Cass, Go Go Tomago, Fred, Honey Lemon, Hiro, Wasabi, Alistair Krei, Yokai, Heathcliff, and the Institute of Technology. This Starter Deck even comes with the Megabot – Item Card, which was one of the Bleeding Cool exclusive Disney Lorcana Azurite Sea Big Hero 6 card reveals. The entire Sapphire/ Emerald Starter Deck will include the following cards:

Alistair Krei – Ambitious Entrepreneur

Basil – Hypnotized Mouse

Clarabelle – Contented Wallflower*

Dawson – Basil's Assistant

Fred – Mascot by Day

Go Go Tomago – Darting Dynamo

Goofy – Expert Shipwright

Heathcliff – Stoic Butler

Honey Lemon – Chemical Genius

Merryweather – Good Fairy*

Prince Phillip – Royal Explorer

Stitch – Little Trickster

Heffalumps and Woozles

You Came Back

Emerald Chromicon*

MegaBot

Aunt Cass – Biggest Fan

B.E.N. – Eccentric Robot

Baymax – Personal Healthcare Companion

Gadget Hackwrench – Brilliant Bosun

Gadget Hackwrench – Perceptive Mouse

Heihei – Not-So-Tricky Chicken

Hiro Hamada – Robotics Prodigy

Hiro Hamada – Team Leader

Ludwig von Drake – Self-Proclaimed Genius*

Pleakley – Scientific Expert

Wasabi – Methodical Engineer

Yokai – Professor Callaghan

Baymax's Healthcare Chip

Institute of Technology – Prestigious University

*Part of a previous set

Big Hero 6 is not the only film featured in the set, with new releases for Lilo & Stitch, Duck Tales, Moana, and Treasure Planet. A few cards from the other brand new franchise for Disney Lorcana are also featured here, with Chip N' Dale Rescue Rangers with Gadget Hackwrech being one of the holographic cards getting included. This was an incredible Starter Deck that is easily the best way to snag up most of the new Big Hero 6 cards for new and old collectors and players of the game. Plenty more secrets will be discovered while sailing the Azurite Sea, so stay tuned for more Disney Lorcana coverage as it comes.

