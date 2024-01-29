Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: pokemon, Team GO Rocket, Timeless Travels

Taken Treasures Event, Shadow Kyogre, & Varoom Debut In Pokémon GO

The new Team GO Rocket-focused Taken Treasures event brings Shadow Kyogre, Varoom, new Shadow species, and more to Pokémon GO.

The Taken Treasures event has begun in Pokémon GO. It features a new species, a new Shadow Pokémon, and a Team GO Rocket invasion. Let's get into the details.

Here's what's happening for the Taken Treasures event in Pokémon GO:

Date and time: Saturday, January 27, 2024, at 12:00 a.m. to Thursday, February 1, 2024, at 11:59 p.m. local time

Saturday, January 27, 2024, at 12:00 a.m. to Thursday, February 1, 2024, at 11:59 p.m. local time Pokémon Debut: The new Paldean species Varoom has been released in 12KM Eggs. Varoom is a Steel/Poison Pokémon. It evolves into Revavroom which retains is Steel/Poison typing.

The new Paldean species Varoom has been released in 12KM Eggs. Varoom is a Steel/Poison Pokémon. It evolves into Revavroom which retains is Steel/Poison typing. New Shadow Legendary Pokémon: Shadow Kyogre will be available for the first time. You can encounter Shadow Kyogre by completing the last part of the current Seasonal Special Research questline. The questline will award a Super Rocket Radar. Use the Super Rocket Radar to encounter Giovanni. Defeat him to catch Shadow Kyogre. This Research can be claimed until March 1, 2024 at 10 a.m.

Shadow Kyogre will be available for the first time. You can encounter Shadow Kyogre by completing the last part of the current Seasonal Special Research questline. The questline will award a Super Rocket Radar. Use the Super Rocket Radar to encounter Giovanni. Defeat him to catch Shadow Kyogre. This Research can be claimed until March 1, 2024 at 10 a.m. New Shadow Pokémon: The following species can now be encountered as Shadows through battles with Team GO Rocket Grunts: Shadow Chimchar Shadow Piplup Shadow Corphish Shadow Snorunt Shadow Croagunk Shadow Dwebble Shadow Ferroseed

The following species can now be encountered as Shadows through battles with Team GO Rocket Grunts: Event bonus: Team GO Rocket will appear more frequently at PokéStops and in balloons. You can use a Charged TM to help a Shadow Pokémon forget the Charged Attack Frustration. PokéStop Showcases will feature event-themed Pokémon.

Raids: Tier One: Alolan Rattata (can be Shiny), Alolan Meowth (can be Shiny), Alolan Grimer (can be Shiny), Galarian Zigzagoon (can be Shiny) Tier Three: Tyranitar (can be Shiny), Bombirdier (can be Shiny), Galarian Weezing (can be Shiny), Weezing

Shadow Raids: Tier One: Shadow Murkrow (can be Shiny), Shadow Pineco (can be Shiny), Shadow Croagunk, Shadow Alolan Sandshrew Tier Three: Shadow Skarmory, Shadow Golett, Shadow Scyther (can be Shiny)

Field Research: The following Pokémon will appear as Field Research encounters: Ekans (can be Shiny), Zubat (can be Shiny), Koffing (can be Shiny), Paldean Wooper (can be Shiny), Hisuian Qwilfish, Poochyena (can be Shiny), Sableye (can be Shiny), Croagunk (can be Shiny), Scraggy (can be Shiny), Mareanie, Bruxish, Nymble. Shiny Nymble? There have been multiple reports of Shiny Nymble encounters, but it is not known if this was a mistake corrected by Niantic or a secret Shiny release.

The following Pokémon will appear as Field Research encounters: Ekans (can be Shiny), Zubat (can be Shiny), Koffing (can be Shiny), Paldean Wooper (can be Shiny), Hisuian Qwilfish, Poochyena (can be Shiny), Sableye (can be Shiny), Croagunk (can be Shiny), Scraggy (can be Shiny), Mareanie, Bruxish, Nymble. Paid Timed Research: Niantic writes: "For US$5.00 (or the equivalent pricing tier in your local currency), you'll be able to access event-exclusive Timed Research. Timed Research rewards include the following: Stardust, XP, one Incense, one Incubator, three Silver Pinap Berries, and more! Encounters with event-themed Pokémon An event-themed avatar pose! Please note that Timed Research expires. The tasks associated with this Timed Research must be completed, and their rewards must be claimed before Thursday, February 01, 2024, at 11:59 p.m. local time. Trainers will be able to purchase and gift tickets to any of their Pokémon GO friends whom they have achieved a Friendship level of Great Friends or higher with. Please note that purchases—including those made for other Trainers—are non-refundable (subject to applicable law and the exceptions set forth in the Terms of Service). Tickets cannot be purchased with PokéCoins."

Niantic writes:

