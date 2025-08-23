Posted in: Bandai Namco, Games, Video Games | Tagged:

Tales Of Xillia Remastered Will Be Released This October

Tales Of Xillia Remastered is set for release this October, bringing the classic game into a whole new light with many improvements

Article Summary Tales of Xillia Remastered launches in October for PC, PlayStation, and Xbox platforms worldwide.

Enjoy revamped graphics, updated controls, and enhanced audio for a modern gameplay experience.

Play as Jude or Milla on an epic journey to save Rieze Maxia from a mana-draining threat.

New features include auto-save, early Grade Shop access, quality-of-life improvements, and fresh DLC.

Bandai Namco has revealed more details about the release of Tales of Xillia Remastered, as the game will arrive in late October. If you didn't see previous promotion ofr this, they have taken the original 2011 game and given it a modern-day enhancement with the graphics, the controls, the audio, and more. Along with some incoming DLC that will boost the game beyond its original content, and other brand-new features. You can check many of those out in the latest trailer here, as the game comes out on PC and all three major consoles on October 31, 2025.

Tales of Xillia Remastered

Experience Tales of Xillia, remastered for the first time ever. Dive into the magnificent world of Rieze Maxia as either Jude Mathis, an aspiring medical student from the capital, or Milla Maxwell, a mysterious woman accompanied by four powerful spirits. At the start of their epic journey through the vibrant world of Rieze Maxia—where humans and spirits coexist in harmony—players can choose to step into the shoes of either Milla or Jude. But peace is under threat. The kingdom of Rashugal has begun using a mysterious, powerful device that's draining the world's mana, the very essence of life. Determined to stop the destruction and restore balance, Milla and Jude embark on a daring quest to destroy the device and save their world.

Follow the paths of Milla and Jude as they embark on their daring journey through Rieze Maxia, a wondrous land where mankind and spirits coexist in harmony. Master the Dual Raid Linear Motion Battle System, mustering strategy and coordination to overcome action-packed battles in real-time combat—team up with allies to unleash devastating combo attacks and unlock special support skills to overwhelm your foes. Explore new quality-of-life updates, including improved graphics, an auto-save feature, early access to the Grade Shop, and more.

