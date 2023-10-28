Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Table 9 Studios, Tales & Tactics, Yogscast Games

Tales & Tactics Has Released New Halloween Update

Tales & Tactics has a new Halloween update available now until November 2, giving you new content to enjoy for about a week.

Indie game developer Table 9 Studios and publisher Yogscast Games dropped a new update for Tales & Tactics this week for Halloween. You're getting a little something new in multiple areas as you get a new character, a new region, a couple of new unlocks with some modifiers and bonuses added to the mix and a new event. We have the details for you below as the content will run in the game until November 2.

New Character: Thet Pahud – A Dwarvish Fighter who prioritizes quality over quantity with a lower max Army Size. They excel at item manipulation, unequipping and deconstructing items at will to create perfectly itemized Units. His ally, Blorgi, is a potent ranged Pirate's Familiar who can bounce attacks across the board.

A Dwarvish Fighter who prioritizes quality over quantity with a lower max Army Size. They excel at item manipulation, unequipping and deconstructing items at will to create perfectly itemized Units. His ally, Blorgi, is a potent ranged Pirate's Familiar who can bounce attacks across the board. New Region: Saunek Necropolis – Face off against Skeletons and Ghouls in a new region, the home of Lel'thas, Champion of the Saunek Necropolis and member of the Daiya. Engage with Lel'thas in Champion Tales, where your choices can make him your rival or ally, offering unique rewards.

Face off against Skeletons and Ghouls in a new region, the home of Lel'thas, Champion of the Saunek Necropolis and member of the Daiya. Engage with Lel'thas in Champion Tales, where your choices can make him your rival or ally, offering unique rewards. New Unlock: Bonus Spooky Legends – Activating this feature introduces three new Legends to the draftable unit pool – all have unique skills. Future updates will expand this feature event with more new Legends, randomly selecting them from available Legend Packs, similar to Bonus Traits. Bonus Legends are now a mandatory component of Challenge Climb, alongside other run modifiers.

Activating this feature introduces three new Legends to the draftable unit pool – all have unique skills. Future updates will expand this feature event with more new Legends, randomly selecting them from available Legend Packs, similar to Bonus Traits. Bonus Legends are now a mandatory component of Challenge Climb, alongside other run modifiers. New Unlock: Region Combat Modifiers – Enabling this feature introduces unique area-based combat modifiers to every combat, which can be countered by strategic choices. Whether it's countering Hextech Industries' Megafurnaces or capitalizing on Hexad City's Giant's Gong, these modifiers interact with the existing opponent-based combat modifiers, adding more variety to every battle.

Enabling this feature introduces unique area-based combat modifiers to every combat, which can be countered by strategic choices. Whether it's countering Hextech Industries' Megafurnaces or capitalizing on Hexad City's Giant's Gong, these modifiers interact with the existing opponent-based combat modifiers, adding more variety to every battle. New Unlock: Advanced Vaults – Unlocking and enabling Advanced Vaults alters the reward structure in each run, introducing 7 new Vaults alongside the classic Duplicator Vault. These new Vaults offer fresh strategies and synergies to master.

Unlocking and enabling Advanced Vaults alters the reward structure in each run, introducing 7 new Vaults alongside the classic Duplicator Vault. These new Vaults offer fresh strategies and synergies to master. New Unlock: Into the Void – When Into The Void is active, 6 Units are placed in the Void at the start of each run, banished from appearing! You'll need to stay on your toes to adapt to the new pool of Units, but in exchange, the remaining ones are easier to Tier Up.

