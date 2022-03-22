Tapu Lele Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: March 2022

The second Alolan Legendary in Pokémon GO has arrived. Replacing Therian Forme Tornadus in raids today is Tapu Lele. This dual Psychic/Fairy-type Pokémon can be found in Tier Five raids starting at 10 AM today. With this Raid Guide, you can prepare a team to take on this Guardian Deity of Alola, perfect your catching strategy, and understand Tapu Lele's 100% IVs.

Top Tapu Lele Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top 10 Tapu Lele counters as such:

Shadow Metagross: Bullet Punch, Meteor Mash

Mega Gengar: Shadow Claw, Sludge Bomb

Metagross: Bullet Punch, Meteor Mash

Shadow Mewtwo: Psycho Cut, Shadow Ball

Mega Beedrill: Poison Jab, Sludge Bomb

Chandelure: Hex, Shadow Ball

Origin Forme Giratina: Shadow Claw, Shadow Ball

Hoopa Confined: Astonish, Shadow Ball

Dialga: Metal Claw, Iron Head

Scizor: Bullet Punch, Iron Head

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Tapu Lele with efficiency.

Genesect: Metal Claw, Magnet Bomb

Burn Drive Genesect: Metal Claw, Magnet Bomb

Jirachi: Charge Beam, Doom Desire

Mewtwo: Psycho Cut, Shadow Ball

Hoopa Unbound: Astonish, Shadow Ball

Gengar: Shadow Claw, Sludge Bomb

Excadrill: Metal Claw, Iron Head

Roserade: Poison Jab, Sludge Bomb

Trevenant: Shadow Claw, Shadow Ball

Purified Apex Ho-Oh: Steel Wing, Sacred Fire++

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Tapu Lele will take three trainers minimum to take it down. If you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have four or more players.

Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon.

Shiny Odds & 100% IVs

Tapu Lele cannot currently be encountered in its Shiny form.

When looking for a Pokémon with the best stats, the 100% IV Tapu Lele will have a CP of 1996 in normal weather conditions and 2496 in boosted conditions.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers!