Tarountula & Spidops Debut In Upcoming Pokémon GO Event

Tarountula and its evolution Spidops are set to debut in Pokémon GO as part of the Enchanted Hollow event happening in November.

Event runs Nov 4–9 with Tarountula as a rare spawn; use Mossy Lures to boost your chances.

Enjoy 2× XP for spinning PokéStops, longer Lure duration, and Collection Challenges featuring Tarountula.

Event features special raids, unique wild spawns, and paid Timed Research with exclusive rewards.

The upcoming Enchanted Hollow event brings two new species to Pokémon GO. Let's get into the details.

Here's what's happening for the Enchanted Hollow event in Pokémon GO:

Date and time: Tuesday, November 4, at 10:00 a.m. to Sunday, November 9, 2025, at 8:00 p.m. local time

Tuesday, November 4, at 10:00 a.m. to Sunday, November 9, 2025, at 8:00 p.m. local time New Pokémon: The new Paldean species Tarountula makes its debut in Pokémon GO. Using 50 Tarountula Candy, Tarountula can be evolved into Spidops.

The new Paldean species Tarountula makes its debut in Pokémon GO. Using 50 Tarountula Candy, Tarountula can be evolved into Spidops. Shiny release: No new Shinies will be released during this event.

No new Shinies will be released during this event. Wild Spawns: Paras (can be Shiny), Stantler (can be Shiny), Nickit, and more. Tarountula will be a rare spawn. Using a Mossy Lure, you will be more likely to encounter Paras (can be Shiny), Stantler (can be Shiny), Cottonee (can be Shiny), Petilil (can be Shiny), Karrablast (can be Shiny), Shelmet (can be Shiny), and Tarountula.

Paras (can be Shiny), Stantler (can be Shiny), Nickit, and more. Tarountula will be a rare spawn. Using a Mossy Lure, you will be more likely to encounter Paras (can be Shiny), Stantler (can be Shiny), Cottonee (can be Shiny), Petilil (can be Shiny), Karrablast (can be Shiny), Shelmet (can be Shiny), and Tarountula. Event bonuses: 2× XP for spinning PokéStops. 2× Lure Module duration. Increased chance of encountering Shiny Paras and Shiny Stantler. Visual Effect: Niantic says, "Don't get lost in the woods! Follow the glow to find event-themed patches of forestry beneath PokéStops!" Collection Challenges will offer encounters with Tarountula and XP.

Raids: One-Star Raids: Paras (can be Shiny), Stantler (can be Shiny), and Tarountula Three-Star Raids: Drampa (can be Shiny), Leavanny, and Scolipede

Field Research Task Encounters: Paras (can be Shiny), Stantler (can be Shiny), Cottonee (can be Shiny), Petilil (can be Shiny), Karrablast (can be Shiny), Shelmet (can be Shiny), and Drampa (can be Shiny).

Paras (can be Shiny), Stantler (can be Shiny), Cottonee (can be Shiny), Petilil (can be Shiny), Karrablast (can be Shiny), Shelmet (can be Shiny), and Drampa (can be Shiny). Paid Timed Research: Trainers will be able to purchase Timed Research for $1.99 in the shop. It will include… Mossy Lure Module Two Incense Three Lucky Eggs Encounters with Paras (can be Shiny), Stantler (can be Shiny), Drampa (can be Shiny), and Tarountula And more. Niantic writes: "Please note that Timed Research expires. The tasks associated with this Timed Research must be completed and their rewards must be claimed before Sunday, November 9, 2025, at 8:00 p.m. local time. Trainers will be able to purchase and gift tickets to any of their Pokémon GO friends that they have achieved a Friendship level of Great Friends or higher with. Please note that purchases—including those made for other Trainers—are non-refundable (subject to applicable law and the exceptions set forth in the Terms of Service). Tickets cannot be purchased with PokéCoins. Please note that the Enchanted Hollow Timed Research ticket will only be available in the in-game shop until November 9, 2025, at 8:00 p.m."

Trainers will be able to purchase Timed Research for $1.99 in the shop. It will include…

