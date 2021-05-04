Tasks For Creature Discomforts Part 1 In Harry Potter: Wizards Unite

Harry Potter: Wizards Unite has kicked off its newest Brilliant Event with Creature Discomforts Part 1, which focuses on what we thought was going to be adorable baby creatures from the Wizarding World. Instead? It looks to be about some evil poachers. Oh boy. Let's dive into the tasks and rewards of this event, which is currently live in the game.

The complete Special Assignment for the Creature Discomforts Part 1 Brilliant Event in Harry Potter: Wizards Unite are:

Page One of Four

Collect 3 Ingredients or Portmanteaus: 2 Re'em Blood

Use Master Notes 2 Times: 2 Granian Hair

Return 12 Brilliant Baby Mooncalf: 1 Wit-Sharpening Potion

Rewards: 550 XP, 50 Brilliant Family XP, 2 Defense Against the Dark Arts Books, 10 Spell Energy

Page Two of Four

Defeat 1 Adult Three-Headed Dog: 4 Runespoor Eggs

Cast 20 Good Spells or higher: 1 Exstimulo Potion

Return 12 Brilliant Baby Three-Headed Dog

Rewards: 750 XP, 75 Brilliant Family XP, 3 Defense Against the Dark Arts Books, 10 Spell Energy

Page Three of Four

Earn 7000 Wizarding XP from Traces: 1 Strong Exstimulo Potion

Collect 5 Brilliant Creature Discomforts Runestones: 3 Leaping Toadstool

Defeat 15 Foes in Wizarding Challenges: 1 Siver Key

Rewards: 1250 XP, 75 Brilliant Family XP, 5 Defense Against the Dark Arts Books, 10 Spell Energy

Page Four of Four

Return 5 Adult Mooncalf: 1 Spell Book

Earn 7500 Wizarding XP from Wizarding Challenges: 1 Spell Book

Collect 3 Hagrid's Wo0den Flute using Brilliant Creature Discomforts Runestones: 1 Spell Book

Rewards: 5 Defense Against the Dark Arts Books, 5 Restricted Section Books, 50 Gold Coins, 30 Spell Energy, 1 Brilliant Baby Acromantula

When the Special Assignment is completed, Harry Potter: Wizards Unite will unlock a Bonus Assignment.

Bonus Assignment

Place 5 Images on the Creature Discomforts Registry Page: 1 Baruffio's Brain Elixir

Win in Forest Chamber IV or Higher 2 Times: 1 Silver Key

Earn 12,500 Wizarding XP (Any): 1 Spell Book

Use 15 Pottions (Any): 10 Spell Energy

Defeat 2 Adult Three-Headed Dog: 10 Spell Energy

Rewards: 2000 XP, 100 Brilliant Family XP, 5 Restricted Section Books, 1 Wizarding Achievement, 20 Spell Energy, 5 Brilliant Bottle of Acromantula Venom

Best of luck to all of those working to push back on this wave of the Calamity in Harry Potter: Wizards Unite. I'll be right there in the trenches with you.