Tasks For Creature Discomforts Part 1 In Harry Potter: Wizards Unite
Harry Potter: Wizards Unite has kicked off its newest Brilliant Event with Creature Discomforts Part 1, which focuses on what we thought was going to be adorable baby creatures from the Wizarding World. Instead? It looks to be about some evil poachers. Oh boy. Let's dive into the tasks and rewards of this event, which is currently live in the game.
The complete Special Assignment for the Creature Discomforts Part 1 Brilliant Event in Harry Potter: Wizards Unite are:
Page One of Four
- Collect 3 Ingredients or Portmanteaus: 2 Re'em Blood
- Use Master Notes 2 Times: 2 Granian Hair
- Return 12 Brilliant Baby Mooncalf: 1 Wit-Sharpening Potion
- Rewards: 550 XP, 50 Brilliant Family XP, 2 Defense Against the Dark Arts Books, 10 Spell Energy
Page Two of Four
- Defeat 1 Adult Three-Headed Dog: 4 Runespoor Eggs
- Cast 20 Good Spells or higher: 1 Exstimulo Potion
- Return 12 Brilliant Baby Three-Headed Dog
- Rewards: 750 XP, 75 Brilliant Family XP, 3 Defense Against the Dark Arts Books, 10 Spell Energy
Page Three of Four
- Earn 7000 Wizarding XP from Traces: 1 Strong Exstimulo Potion
- Collect 5 Brilliant Creature Discomforts Runestones: 3 Leaping Toadstool
- Defeat 15 Foes in Wizarding Challenges: 1 Siver Key
- Rewards: 1250 XP, 75 Brilliant Family XP, 5 Defense Against the Dark Arts Books, 10 Spell Energy
Page Four of Four
- Return 5 Adult Mooncalf: 1 Spell Book
- Earn 7500 Wizarding XP from Wizarding Challenges: 1 Spell Book
- Collect 3 Hagrid's Wo0den Flute using Brilliant Creature Discomforts Runestones: 1 Spell Book
- Rewards: 5 Defense Against the Dark Arts Books, 5 Restricted Section Books, 50 Gold Coins, 30 Spell Energy, 1 Brilliant Baby Acromantula
When the Special Assignment is completed, Harry Potter: Wizards Unite will unlock a Bonus Assignment.
Bonus Assignment
- Place 5 Images on the Creature Discomforts Registry Page: 1 Baruffio's Brain Elixir
- Win in Forest Chamber IV or Higher 2 Times: 1 Silver Key
- Earn 12,500 Wizarding XP (Any): 1 Spell Book
- Use 15 Pottions (Any): 10 Spell Energy
- Defeat 2 Adult Three-Headed Dog: 10 Spell Energy
- Rewards: 2000 XP, 100 Brilliant Family XP, 5 Restricted Section Books, 1 Wizarding Achievement, 20 Spell Energy, 5 Brilliant Bottle of Acromantula Venom
Best of luck to all of those working to push back on this wave of the Calamity in Harry Potter: Wizards Unite. I'll be right there in the trenches with you.