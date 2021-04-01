Tasks For Harry Potter: Wizards Unite April 2021 Adversaries Event #1

A new Adversaries Event begins in Harry Potter: Wizards Unite tomorrow. From Friday, April 2nd at 11 AM until Monday, April 5th at 11 AM Pacific, there will be increased Adversary sightings of three of the game's dragons: Ancient Norwegian Ridgeback, Ancient Hungarian Horntail, and Ancient Ukrainian Ironbelly. In addition to this boost, there will be a Special Assignment that tasks Harry Potter: Wizards Unite players with entering into Adversaries chains to take on these dragons and complete tasks.

Here is the full list of tasks and rewards from the first April 2021 Adversaries Event in Harry Potter: Wizards Unite:

Use Master Notes 8 Times: 1 Silver Key

Return 2 Occamy Foundables from Dark Chambers: 6 Ginger Root

Use 2 Edible Dark Marks: 20 Spell Energy

Return 12 Artefact Fragments from Ancient Norwegian Ridgeback Chain: 2 Potent Extimulo Potions

Return 3 Dragon Egg Foundables from Portmanteaus: 1 Restricted Section Book

Deal 25,000 Damage to Adversaries: 1 Restricted Section Book

Defeat 3 Ancient Norwegian Ridgebacks: 1 Restricted Section Book

Bonus Rewards: 5 Restricted Section Books, 30 Spell Energy, 500 XP, 60 Coins

The event will also include increased spawns of Dragon Egg Portmanteaus, including the Peruvian Vipertooth Egg, Chinese Fireball Egg, Welsh Green Egg, and Antipodean Opaleye Egg so make sure that you get through all of your Brilliant Portkey Portmanteaus so you have a clean slate for this event.

Also, get ready to brew up some potions, which will certainly help with the above Special Assignment. There will be increased appearances of Wit-Sharpening Potion ingredients, including Armadillo Bile, Ginger Root, Ground Scarab Beetles, and Newt Spleen. There will also be a boost on Master Notes, which when applied will reduce Exstimulo Potions (all variants) and Wit-Sharpening Potions brew time by 25 percent.

Best of luck to all Harry Potter: Wizards Unite players taking on these fearsome beasts. This is the first of two April 2021 Adversaries Events, with the second one set to focus on Aragog and the Basilisk,