Tasks For Harry Potter: Wizards Unite Secrets Revealed Part 1

The new Brilliant Event begins today in Harry Potter: Wizards Unite. Let's take a look at all of the details for the Secrets Revealed Brilliant Event Part 1 along with the event's assignment and bonus assignment.

This event will run in Harry Potter: Wizards Unite from today, July 26th at 11 AM Pacific until next Monday, August 2nd at 11 AM Pacific. The new Brilliant Foundables available during the event include:

Brilliant Slytherin Seeker Draco Malfoy: Map Encounter

Brilliant Flesh-Eating Slugs: Map Encounter

BrilliantPolyjuiced Hermione Granger: Wizarding Challenges

BrilliantRon Weasley's Taped Wand: Earned via the Assignment

Brilliant Petrified Colin Creevey: Available in Brilliant Portkeys and the Bonus Assignment

The new Special Assignment will task wizards and witches with completing the following tasks:

Page One of Four

Collect 3 Ingredients or Portmanteaus: 2 Re'em Blood

Use Master Notes 2 Times: 6 Granian Hair

Return 12 Brilliant Flesh-Eating Slugs: 2 Healing Potion

Rewards: 550 XP, 50 Brilliant Family XP, 2 Defense Against the Dark Arts Book, 10 Spell Energy

Page Two of Four

Cast 15 Good Bombarda Spells: 3 Leaping Toadstool

Use Tonic for Trace Detection 2 Times: 1 Exstimulo Potion

Return 12 Brilliant Slytherin Seeker Draco Malfoy: 6 Ginger Root

Rewards: 750 XP, 75 Brilliant Family XP, 3 Defense Against the Dark Arts books, 10 Spell Energy

Page Three of Four

Earn 7000 Wizarding XP from Traces: 1 Strong Exstimulo Potion

Collect 5 Brilliant Secrets Revealed Runestones: 1 Powdered Dragon Claw

Defeat 15 Foes in Wizarding Challenges: 1 Silver Key

Rewards: 1250 XP, 75 Brilliant Family XP, 5 Defense Against the Dark Arts books, 10 Spell Energy

Page Four of Four

Return 15 Hogwarts School Foundables: 1 Spell Book

Earn 7500 Wizarding XP from Wizarding Challenges: 1 Spell Book

Collect 3 Polyjuiced Hermione Granger Fragments Using Brilliant Secrets Revealed Runestones: 1 Spell Book

Rewards: 5 Defense Against the Dark Arts books, 5 Restricted Section books, 50 coins, 30 Spell Energy, 1 Brilliant Ron Weasley's Taped Wand

Once the Special Assignment is completed, the following Bonus Assignment will be unlocked in Harry Potter: Wizards Unite:

Bonus Assignment

Place 5 Images on the Secrets Revealed Page: 1 Wit-Sharpening Potion

Win in the Highest Unlocked Chamber 1 Time: 1 Silvery Key

Earn 12,500 Wizarding XP (Any): 1 Spell Book

Use 12 Potions (Any): 10 Spell Energy

Cast 20 Great Bombarda Spells: 1 Potent Exstimulo Potion

Rewards: 2000 XP, 100 Brilliant Family XP, 5 Restricted Section books, 1 Wizarding Achievement, 20 Spell Energy, 5 Brilliant Petrified Colin Creevey