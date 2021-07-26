Tasks For Harry Potter: Wizards Unite Secrets Revealed Part 1
The new Brilliant Event begins today in Harry Potter: Wizards Unite. Let's take a look at all of the details for the Secrets Revealed Brilliant Event Part 1 along with the event's assignment and bonus assignment.
This event will run in Harry Potter: Wizards Unite from today, July 26th at 11 AM Pacific until next Monday, August 2nd at 11 AM Pacific. The new Brilliant Foundables available during the event include:
- Brilliant Slytherin Seeker Draco Malfoy: Map Encounter
- Brilliant Flesh-Eating Slugs: Map Encounter
- BrilliantPolyjuiced Hermione Granger: Wizarding Challenges
- BrilliantRon Weasley's Taped Wand: Earned via the Assignment
- Brilliant Petrified Colin Creevey: Available in Brilliant Portkeys and the Bonus Assignment
The new Special Assignment will task wizards and witches with completing the following tasks:
Page One of Four
- Collect 3 Ingredients or Portmanteaus: 2 Re'em Blood
- Use Master Notes 2 Times: 6 Granian Hair
- Return 12 Brilliant Flesh-Eating Slugs: 2 Healing Potion
- Rewards: 550 XP, 50 Brilliant Family XP, 2 Defense Against the Dark Arts Book, 10 Spell Energy
Page Two of Four
- Cast 15 Good Bombarda Spells: 3 Leaping Toadstool
- Use Tonic for Trace Detection 2 Times: 1 Exstimulo Potion
- Return 12 Brilliant Slytherin Seeker Draco Malfoy: 6 Ginger Root
- Rewards: 750 XP, 75 Brilliant Family XP, 3 Defense Against the Dark Arts books, 10 Spell Energy
Page Three of Four
- Earn 7000 Wizarding XP from Traces: 1 Strong Exstimulo Potion
- Collect 5 Brilliant Secrets Revealed Runestones: 1 Powdered Dragon Claw
- Defeat 15 Foes in Wizarding Challenges: 1 Silver Key
- Rewards: 1250 XP, 75 Brilliant Family XP, 5 Defense Against the Dark Arts books, 10 Spell Energy
Page Four of Four
- Return 15 Hogwarts School Foundables: 1 Spell Book
- Earn 7500 Wizarding XP from Wizarding Challenges: 1 Spell Book
- Collect 3 Polyjuiced Hermione Granger Fragments Using Brilliant Secrets Revealed Runestones: 1 Spell Book
- Rewards: 5 Defense Against the Dark Arts books, 5 Restricted Section books, 50 coins, 30 Spell Energy, 1 Brilliant Ron Weasley's Taped Wand
Once the Special Assignment is completed, the following Bonus Assignment will be unlocked in Harry Potter: Wizards Unite:
Bonus Assignment
- Place 5 Images on the Secrets Revealed Page: 1 Wit-Sharpening Potion
- Win in the Highest Unlocked Chamber 1 Time: 1 Silvery Key
- Earn 12,500 Wizarding XP (Any): 1 Spell Book
- Use 12 Potions (Any): 10 Spell Energy
- Cast 20 Great Bombarda Spells: 1 Potent Exstimulo Potion
- Rewards: 2000 XP, 100 Brilliant Family XP, 5 Restricted Section books, 1 Wizarding Achievement, 20 Spell Energy, 5 Brilliant Petrified Colin Creevey