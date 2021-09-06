Tasks For Prisoner Of The Vow Part 2 In Harry Potter: Wizards Unite

The Prisoner of the Vow Brilliant Event Part Two kicks off today in Harry Potter: Wizards Unite. Starting at 11 AM Pacific, this Prisoner of Azkaban-themed event will bring a new wave of Brilliant Foundables and a new Special Assignment into the game. Bleeding Cool can now confirm the full list of tasks and rewards for the event's Special Assignment.

The full tasks and rewards for this new Special Assignment in Harry Potter: Wizards Unite include:

Page One of Four

Collect 3 Ingredients or Portmanteaus: 3 Granian Hair

Brew 3 Potions: 3 Leaping Toadstool

Return 12 Brilliant Whomping Willow: 1 Strong Invigoration Draught

REWARDS: 550 XP, 50 Brilliant Family XP, 2 Defense Against the Dark Arts Books, 10 Spell Energy

Page Two of Four

Defeat 10 Ministry Executioners: 1 Strong Exstimulo Potion

Cast 15 Great Spells: 5 Snowdrops

Collect 6 Brilliant Prisoner of the Vow Runestones: 2 Erumpent Horns

REWARDS: 750 XP, 75 Brilliant Family XP, 3 Defense Against the Dark Arts Books, 10 Spell Energy

Page Three of Four

Return 12 Brilliant Werewolf: 1 Silver Key

Use Master Notes 4 Times: 6 Ginger Root

Defeat 15 Foes in Wizarding Challenges: 2 Exstimulo Potions

REWARDS: 1250 XP, 75 Brilliant Family XP, 5 Defense Against the Dark Arts Books, 10 Spell Energy

Page Four of Four

Place 5 Images on the Brilliant Prisoner of the Vow Page: 1 Spell Book

Earn 7500 Wizarding XP from Wizarding Challenges: 1 Spell Book

Collect 15 Mysterious Note Pieces by Returning Brilliant Prisoner of the Vow Foundables: 1 Spell Book

REWARDS: 5 Defense Against the Dark Arts Books, 5 Restricted Section Books, 50 Coins, 30 Spell Energy, 1 Brilliant Hermione's Time Turner

When Harry Potter: Wizards Unite complete the above tasks and rewards, the following bonus assignment will be unlocked:

Bonus Assignment

Save Buckbeak 10 Times: 1 Potent Exstimulo Potion

Return 45 Brilliant Prisoner of the Vow Foundables: 1 Silver Key

Earn 12,500 Wizarding XP: 1 Spell Book

Defeat 15 Formidable Foes in Wizarding Challenges: 10 Spell Energy

Use 12 Potions (Any): 2 Wit-Sharpening Potions

REWARDS: 2000 XP, 100 Brilliant Family XP, 5 Restricted Section Books, 1 Wizarding Achievement, 5 Brilliant Peter Pettigrew's Discarded Clothes

Best of luck, Harry Potter: Wizards Unite players!