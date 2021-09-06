Tasks For Prisoner Of The Vow Part 2 In Harry Potter: Wizards Unite
The Prisoner of the Vow Brilliant Event Part Two kicks off today in Harry Potter: Wizards Unite. Starting at 11 AM Pacific, this Prisoner of Azkaban-themed event will bring a new wave of Brilliant Foundables and a new Special Assignment into the game. Bleeding Cool can now confirm the full list of tasks and rewards for the event's Special Assignment.
The full tasks and rewards for this new Special Assignment in Harry Potter: Wizards Unite include:
Page One of Four
- Collect 3 Ingredients or Portmanteaus: 3 Granian Hair
- Brew 3 Potions: 3 Leaping Toadstool
- Return 12 Brilliant Whomping Willow: 1 Strong Invigoration Draught
- REWARDS: 550 XP, 50 Brilliant Family XP, 2 Defense Against the Dark Arts Books, 10 Spell Energy
Page Two of Four
- Defeat 10 Ministry Executioners: 1 Strong Exstimulo Potion
- Cast 15 Great Spells: 5 Snowdrops
- Collect 6 Brilliant Prisoner of the Vow Runestones: 2 Erumpent Horns
- REWARDS: 750 XP, 75 Brilliant Family XP, 3 Defense Against the Dark Arts Books, 10 Spell Energy
Page Three of Four
- Return 12 Brilliant Werewolf: 1 Silver Key
- Use Master Notes 4 Times: 6 Ginger Root
- Defeat 15 Foes in Wizarding Challenges: 2 Exstimulo Potions
- REWARDS: 1250 XP, 75 Brilliant Family XP, 5 Defense Against the Dark Arts Books, 10 Spell Energy
Page Four of Four
- Place 5 Images on the Brilliant Prisoner of the Vow Page: 1 Spell Book
- Earn 7500 Wizarding XP from Wizarding Challenges: 1 Spell Book
- Collect 15 Mysterious Note Pieces by Returning Brilliant Prisoner of the Vow Foundables: 1 Spell Book
- REWARDS: 5 Defense Against the Dark Arts Books, 5 Restricted Section Books, 50 Coins, 30 Spell Energy, 1 Brilliant Hermione's Time Turner
When Harry Potter: Wizards Unite complete the above tasks and rewards, the following bonus assignment will be unlocked:
Bonus Assignment
- Save Buckbeak 10 Times: 1 Potent Exstimulo Potion
- Return 45 Brilliant Prisoner of the Vow Foundables: 1 Silver Key
- Earn 12,500 Wizarding XP: 1 Spell Book
- Defeat 15 Formidable Foes in Wizarding Challenges: 10 Spell Energy
- Use 12 Potions (Any): 2 Wit-Sharpening Potions
- REWARDS: 2000 XP, 100 Brilliant Family XP, 5 Restricted Section Books, 1 Wizarding Achievement, 5 Brilliant Peter Pettigrew's Discarded Clothes
Best of luck, Harry Potter: Wizards Unite players!