Tasks For Prisoner Of The Vow Part 2 In Harry Potter: Wizards Unite

Posted on
by
|
Comments

The Prisoner of the Vow Brilliant Event Part Two kicks off today in Harry Potter: Wizards Unite. Starting at 11 AM Pacific, this Prisoner of Azkaban-themed event will bring a new wave of Brilliant Foundables and a new Special Assignment into the game. Bleeding Cool can now confirm the full list of tasks and rewards for the event's Special Assignment.

Prisoner of the Vow Part 2 registry in Harry Potter: Wizards Unite. Credit: Niantic
Prisoner of the Vow Part 2 registry in Harry Potter: Wizards Unite. Credit: Niantic

The full tasks and rewards for this new Special Assignment in Harry Potter: Wizards Unite include:

Page One of Four

  • Collect 3 Ingredients or Portmanteaus: 3 Granian Hair
  • Brew 3 Potions: 3 Leaping Toadstool
  • Return 12 Brilliant Whomping Willow: 1 Strong Invigoration Draught
  • REWARDS: 550 XP, 50 Brilliant Family XP, 2 Defense Against the Dark Arts Books, 10 Spell Energy

Page Two of Four

  • Defeat 10 Ministry Executioners: 1 Strong Exstimulo Potion
  • Cast 15 Great Spells: 5 Snowdrops
  • Collect 6 Brilliant Prisoner of the Vow Runestones: 2 Erumpent Horns
  • REWARDS: 750 XP, 75 Brilliant Family XP, 3 Defense Against the Dark Arts Books, 10 Spell Energy

Page Three of Four

  • Return 12 Brilliant Werewolf: 1 Silver Key
  • Use Master Notes 4 Times: 6 Ginger Root
  • Defeat 15 Foes in Wizarding Challenges: 2 Exstimulo Potions
  • REWARDS: 1250 XP, 75 Brilliant Family XP, 5 Defense Against the Dark Arts Books, 10 Spell Energy

Page Four of Four

  • Place 5 Images on the Brilliant Prisoner of the Vow Page: 1 Spell Book
  • Earn 7500 Wizarding XP from Wizarding Challenges: 1 Spell Book
  • Collect 15 Mysterious Note Pieces by Returning Brilliant Prisoner of the Vow Foundables: 1 Spell Book
  • REWARDS: 5 Defense Against the Dark Arts Books, 5 Restricted Section Books, 50 Coins, 30 Spell Energy, 1 Brilliant Hermione's Time Turner

When Harry Potter: Wizards Unite complete the above tasks and rewards, the following bonus assignment will be unlocked:

Bonus Assignment

  • Save Buckbeak 10 Times: 1 Potent Exstimulo Potion
  • Return 45 Brilliant Prisoner of the Vow Foundables: 1 Silver Key
  • Earn 12,500 Wizarding XP: 1 Spell Book
  • Defeat 15 Formidable Foes in Wizarding Challenges: 10 Spell Energy
  • Use 12 Potions (Any): 2 Wit-Sharpening Potions
  • REWARDS: 2000 XP, 100 Brilliant Family XP, 5 Restricted Section Books, 1 Wizarding Achievement, 5 Brilliant Peter Pettigrew's Discarded Clothes

Best of luck,  Harry Potter: Wizards Unite players!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

About Theo Dwyer

Theo Dwyer writes about comics, film, and games.
Comments will load 8 seconds after page. Click here to load them now.