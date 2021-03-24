Tasks For The New Mauraders Part 1 In Harry Potter: Wizards Unite

The New Mauraders Brilliant Event Part One, which is running for a shorter time than usual, is now live in Harry Potter: Wizards Unite. Is the Special Assignment doable, though? Let's take a look.

The full tasks and rewards from the New Mauraders Brilliant Event Part One Special Assignment in Harry Potter: Wizards Unite are:

Page One of Four

Collect Ingredients or Portmanteaus 3 Times: 6 Snowdrop

Brew 3 Potions: 2 Granian Hair

Return 12 Brilliant Wormtail Foundables: 1 Baruffio's Brain Elixir

Rewards: 550 XP, 50 Brilliant Family XP, 2 Defense Against the Dark Arts Books, 10 Spell Energy

Page Two of Four

Save Sirius Black from 4 Dementors: 6 Ginger Root

Cast Great Spells 15 Times: 1 Exstimulo Potion

Return 12 Brilliant Young James Potter Foundables: 1 Dark Detector

Rewards: 750 XP, 75 Brilliant Family XP, 3 Defense Against the Dark Arts Books, 10 Spell Energy

Page Three of Four

Brew 5 Potions: 1 Strong Exstimulo Potion

Collect 5 Brilliant New Mauraders Runestones: 6 Bitterroot

Defeat 15 Foes in Wizarding Challenges: 1 Silver Key

Rewards: 1250 XP, 75 Brilliant Family XP, 5 Defense Against the Dark Arts Books, 10 Spell Energy

Page Four of Four

Free Severus Snape from 5 Jars: 1 Spell Book

Earn 6000 Wizarding XP from Wizarding Challenges: 1 Spell Book

Collect 3 Young Lily Evans Fragments by Using Brilliant New Mauraders Runestones: 2 Spell Books

Rewards: 5 Defense Against the Dark Arts Books, 50 Coins, 5 Restricted Section Books, 30 Spell Energy, 1 Brilliant Golden Snitch, 5 Brilliant Young Severus Snape

While I don't personally love that the event is shorter than usual, Harry Potter: Wizards Unite made the right move by putting the Brilliant Portkey rewards of Brilliant Severus Snape at the end of the Special Assignment rather than the Bonus Assignment. Clearly, they realize due to the shorter time frame that many players will not be able to complete the Bonus Assignment, which includes:

Bonus Assignment

Place 5 Images on the New Mauraders Page: 1 Spell Book

Earn 10,000 Wizarding XP (Any Source): 1 Spell Book

Defeat 15 Formidable Foes in Wizarding Challenges: 1 Silver Key

Return 13 Potions Classroom Foundables: 10 Spell Energy

Win Highest Chamber Unlocked 1 Time: 2 Wit-Sharpening Potions

Rewards: 2000 XP, 100 Brilliant Family XP, 5 Restricted Section Books, 1 Wizarding Achievement, 20 Spell Energy

The event will end on March 25th at 11 AM PT. Best of luck, Harry Potter: Wizards Unite players.