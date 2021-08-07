Tasks For Ultra Unlock Part Two: Time Research In Pokémon GO
The Ultra Unlock Part Two: Space event is now live in Pokémon GO. It has introduced Shiny Palkia to Tier Five raids, Shiny Heracross to Tier Three raids, and has made available a selection of species that are normally locked to specific regions. One of the most prominent reactions to the event within the Pokémon GO community is disappointment over the fact that Heracross will be locked to raids and will not feature in the wild during this event. Will the Timed Research offer any otherwise raid-exclusive encounters to those who may not want to spend a pass? Let's take a look.
The complete tasks and rewards for the Ultra Bonus Part Two: Space event in Pokémon GO includes:
Page One of Five
- Catch 10 Pokémon: Munna
- Make 5 Nice Throws: Clefairy
- Transfer 5 Pokémon: 7 Nanab Berries
- REWARDS: 10 Poké Balls, 484 XP, 5 Ultra Balls
Page Two of Five
- Catch 10 Pokémon: 8 Razz Berries
- Use 5 Razz Berries to help catch Pokémon: Lunatone
- Use 5 Nanab Berries to help catch Pokémon: Solrock
- REWARDS: 10 Pinap Berries, 484 XP, 5 Ultra Balls
Page Three of Five
- Catch 10 Pokémon: Gastly
- Make 5 Great Throws: Duskull
- Make 5 Nice Throws in a row: Shuppet
- REWARDS: 15 Poké Balls, 484 XP, 5 Ultra Balls
Page Four of Five
- Catch 15 Pokémon: 6 Pinap Berries
- Make 7 Great Curveball Throws: East Sea Shellos
- Make 7 Nice Curveball Throws in a Row: West Sea Shellos
- REWARDS: 12 Razz Berries, 484 XP, 5 Ultra Balls
Page Five of Five
- Catch 6 Psychic-type Pokémon: Elgyem
- Win a Raid: Espurr
- Make 2 Excellent Throws: 1 Silver Pinap Berry
- REWARDS: 20 PokéBalls, 3000 Stardust, 5 Ultra Balls
Unfortunately, those hoping for a Heracross encounter are going to come up short once completing the Timed Research. Overall, if I'm being honest, this doesn't seem like an impressive selection of rewards. Everything we're getting here is available in the wild or will be at a later date. While I personally don't mind raiding Heracross, including an encounter with the newly released Shiny feels like a no-brainer.