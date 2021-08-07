Tasks For Ultra Unlock Part Two: Time Research In Pokémon GO

The Ultra Unlock Part Two: Space event is now live in Pokémon GO. It has introduced Shiny Palkia to Tier Five raids, Shiny Heracross to Tier Three raids, and has made available a selection of species that are normally locked to specific regions. One of the most prominent reactions to the event within the Pokémon GO community is disappointment over the fact that Heracross will be locked to raids and will not feature in the wild during this event. Will the Timed Research offer any otherwise raid-exclusive encounters to those who may not want to spend a pass? Let's take a look.

The complete tasks and rewards for the Ultra Bonus Part Two: Space event in Pokémon GO includes:

Page One of Five

Catch 10 Pokémon: Munna

Make 5 Nice Throws: Clefairy

Transfer 5 Pokémon: 7 Nanab Berries

REWARDS: 10 Poké Balls, 484 XP, 5 Ultra Balls

Page Two of Five

Catch 10 Pokémon: 8 Razz Berries

Use 5 Razz Berries to help catch Pokémon: Lunatone

Use 5 Nanab Berries to help catch Pokémon: Solrock

REWARDS: 10 Pinap Berries, 484 XP, 5 Ultra Balls

Page Three of Five

Catch 10 Pokémon: Gastly

Make 5 Great Throws: Duskull

Make 5 Nice Throws in a row: Shuppet

REWARDS: 15 Poké Balls, 484 XP, 5 Ultra Balls

Page Four of Five

Catch 15 Pokémon: 6 Pinap Berries

Make 7 Great Curveball Throws: East Sea Shellos

Make 7 Nice Curveball Throws in a Row: West Sea Shellos

REWARDS: 12 Razz Berries, 484 XP, 5 Ultra Balls

Page Five of Five

Catch 6 Psychic-type Pokémon: Elgyem

Win a Raid: Espurr

Make 2 Excellent Throws: 1 Silver Pinap Berry

REWARDS: 20 PokéBalls, 3000 Stardust, 5 Ultra Balls

Unfortunately, those hoping for a Heracross encounter are going to come up short once completing the Timed Research. Overall, if I'm being honest, this doesn't seem like an impressive selection of rewards. Everything we're getting here is available in the wild or will be at a later date. While I personally don't mind raiding Heracross, including an encounter with the newly released Shiny feels like a no-brainer.