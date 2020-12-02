Tasks & Rewards For Legacy 40 Research In Pokémon GO

For trainers who have already hit Level 40 in Pokémon GO, the Legacy 40 Research is now available in the in-game Today View. We have the full tasks and rewards for this questline, as well as how this Timed Research, which offers encounters with Deino and Archen, can be attained before it's too late. Let's dive in.

The Legacy 40 Timed Research in Pokémon GO includes:

Page One of Four

Power up a Pokémon 10 times: 1000 Stardust

Catch 15 Pokémon: 3 Star Pieces

Make 5 Nice Throws: 1000 XP

REWARDS: 1000 XP, 1000 Stardust, Rufflet encounter

Page Two of Four

Catch 15 different species of Pokémon: 1000 Stardust

Transfer 10 Pokémon: Unova Stone

Use 15 Pinap Berries to help catch Pokémon: 1000 XP

REWARDS: 1000 Stardust, 3 Premium Raid Passes, 1000 XP

Page Three of Four

Make 3 Great Curveball Throws: 1000 Stardust.

Win 3 Raids: Sinnoh Stone

Give your Buddy Pokémon 10 treats: 1000 XP

REWARDS: 1000 Stardust, 3 Super Incubators, 1000 XP

Page Four of Four

AUTO-CLAIM: 5000 Stardust

AUTO-CLAIM: Deino encounter

AUTO-CLAIM: 1000 XP

REWARDS: Gyarados Avatar Style Cap, 5000 Stardust, Archen encounter

This is going to be many players' first shot at catching an Archen in Pokémon GO. Overall, this Timed Research is a gift to Pokémon GO players who have hit Level 40 and it's a good one at that. The tasks are easy and the encounters, while there aren't many, are all rare species.

Now, this Timed Research will disappear at 11:59 PM on December 31st, 2020 local time. In order to get this Timed Research, you must hit Level 40 before that time and then complete the questline. Thankfully, this is a passive questline that can be completed from home fairly easily as long as you have Incense and Remote Raid Passes. Our major tip here would be to take every bit of advantage that you can of the current XP bonuses. Not only is double catch XP live for the rest of the year, but now XP on certain things such as hitting Excellent Throws has increased.

So put on that Lucky Egg and get to the XP grind, fellow trainers, because the Legacy 40 is worth it for all Pokémon GO players.