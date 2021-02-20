Tasks & Rewards For Pokémon GO Tour: Kanto Research

The time is now! We have been anticipating this for quite some time and the wait is over, as Pokémon GO Tour: Kanto begins today at 9 AM and runs until 9 PM local time. This event will task trainers with catching the first 150 Pokémon while completing Special Research, Timed Research, and multiple Collection Challenges. As the event begins in certain places around the world, we are here to show you tasks and rewards from the event's questlines. Let's take a look.

The full tasks and rewards for the Pokémon GO Tour: Kanto Special Research are:

Page One of Eight

[AUTO-CLAIM]: 10 Poké Balls

[AUTO-CLAIM]: 3 Razz Berries

[AUTO-CLAIM]: 3 Potion

Rewards: 150 XP, Charmander, 3 Incense

Page Two of Eight

Use an Incense: 50 Poké Balls

Catch 30 Pokémon: Tangela

Take a snapshot of Charmander: 1 Poffin

Rewards: 25 Charmander Candy, Chansey, 50 Poké Balls

Page Three of Eight

Earn 3 hearts with your Buddy: 300 Stardust

Catch 30 Pokémon: 500 XP

Evolve a Charmander: 25 Charmander Candy

Rewards: 2 Incense, Cubone, 25 Ultra Balls

Page Four of Eight

Use an Incense: 1 Egg Incubator

Send 3 Gifts to Friends: 5 Pinap Berries

Trade 3 Pokémon with a Friend: 25 Charmander Candy

Rewards: 500 Stardust, Lickitung, 25 Cubone Candy

Page Five of Eight

Make 3 Nice Throws in a row: Aerodactyl

Catch 10 different species of Pokémon: 1 Star Piece

Use 20 Berries to help Catch Pokémon: 25 Charmander Candy

Rewards: 1 Premium Battle Pass, Snorlax, 25 Cubone Candy

Page Six of Eight

Make 3 Nice Throws in a row: 25 Charmander Candy

Battle in 3 raids: 20 Mewtwo Candy

Evolve 1 Pokémon: 1 Tour Cap (based on if you chose Red or Green)

Rewards: 1 Fast TM, Lapras, 1 Charged TM

Page Seven of Eight

Catch 30 Pokémon: 3000 XP

Catch 15 Different Species of Pokémon: 3 Rare Candy

Transfer 20 Pokémon: 3000 XP

Rewards: 1 Lure Module, Shiny Ditto encounter (guaranteed), 1 Lucky Egg

Page Eight of Eight

[AUTO-CLAIM]: 3000 XP

[AUTO-CLAIM]: 3000 Stardust

[AUTO-CLAIM]: 3000 X)

Rewards: 20 Ditto andy, 20 Mew Candy, 10 Ditto Stickers

In addition to the Special Research, there will also be Timed Research titled "GO Tour Kanto: Defeat All Challengers." The tasks and rewards are:

Page One of Four

Catch 20 Pokémon: 500 Stardust

Power up Pokémon 3 times: 15 Great Balls

Battle 2 GO Tour Challengers: Eevee

Rewards: 5 Super Potions, 20 Eevee Candy, 5 Revives

Page Two of Four

Evolve 3 Pokémon: 500 XP

Power up Pokémon 3 times: 500 Stardust

Battle 2 GO Tour Challengers: 500 XP

Rewards: 3 Max Potions, 1 Sinnoh Stones, 3 Max Revives

Page Three of Four

Battle in a Raid: 1000 XP

Win a Raid: Lapras

Defeat 3 GO Tour Challengers: 1 Start Piece

Rewards: 1000 XP, 20 Lapras Candy, 1000 Stardust

Page Four of Four

Power up Pokémon 5 times: Snorlax

Defeat 3 GO Tour Challengers with your Buddy: 20 Snorlax Candy

Defeat 5 GO Tour Challengers: 1 Premium Battle Pass

Rewards: 1 Fast TM, 1 Lucky Egg, 1 Charged TM

In addition to those, there will also be Collection Challenges that offer rewards such as Stardust, Ultra Balls, Incense, Lucky Eggs, Siver Pinap Berries, XP, Rare Candy, TMs, Poké Balls, Great Balls, and encounters with Ditto, Snorlax, Spearow, Paras, Goldeen, Venonat, and Dratini.

Good luck out there on the big day, fellow trainers!