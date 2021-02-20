Tasks & Rewards For Pokémon GO Tour: Kanto Research

The time is now! We have been anticipating this for quite some time and the wait is over, as Pokémon GO Tour: Kanto begins today at 9 AM and runs until 9 PM local time. This event will task trainers with catching the first 150 Pokémon while completing Special Research, Timed Research, and multiple Collection Challenges. As the event begins in certain places around the world, we are here to show you tasks and rewards from the event's questlines. Let's take a look.
The full tasks and rewards for the Pokémon GO Tour: Kanto Special Research are:
Page One of Eight
- [AUTO-CLAIM]: 10 Poké Balls
- [AUTO-CLAIM]: 3 Razz Berries
- [AUTO-CLAIM]: 3 Potion
- Rewards: 150 XP, Charmander, 3 Incense
Page Two of Eight
- Use an Incense: 50 Poké Balls
- Catch 30 Pokémon: Tangela
- Take a snapshot of Charmander: 1 Poffin
- Rewards: 25 Charmander Candy, Chansey, 50 Poké Balls
Page Three of Eight
- Earn 3 hearts with your Buddy: 300 Stardust
- Catch 30 Pokémon: 500 XP
- Evolve a Charmander: 25 Charmander Candy
- Rewards: 2 Incense, Cubone, 25 Ultra Balls
Page Four of Eight
- Use an Incense: 1 Egg Incubator
- Send 3 Gifts to Friends: 5 Pinap Berries
- Trade 3 Pokémon with a Friend: 25 Charmander Candy
- Rewards: 500 Stardust, Lickitung, 25 Cubone Candy
Page Five of Eight
- Make 3 Nice Throws in a row: Aerodactyl
- Catch 10 different species of Pokémon: 1 Star Piece
- Use 20 Berries to help Catch Pokémon: 25 Charmander Candy
- Rewards: 1 Premium Battle Pass, Snorlax, 25 Cubone Candy
Page Six of Eight
- Make 3 Nice Throws in a row: 25 Charmander Candy
- Battle in 3 raids: 20 Mewtwo Candy
- Evolve 1 Pokémon: 1 Tour Cap (based on if you chose Red or Green)
- Rewards: 1 Fast TM, Lapras, 1 Charged TM
Page Seven of Eight
- Catch 30 Pokémon: 3000 XP
- Catch 15 Different Species of Pokémon: 3 Rare Candy
- Transfer 20 Pokémon: 3000 XP
- Rewards: 1 Lure Module, Shiny Ditto encounter (guaranteed), 1 Lucky Egg
Page Eight of Eight
- [AUTO-CLAIM]: 3000 XP
- [AUTO-CLAIM]: 3000 Stardust
- [AUTO-CLAIM]: 3000 X)
- Rewards: 20 Ditto andy, 20 Mew Candy, 10 Ditto Stickers
In addition to the Special Research, there will also be Timed Research titled "GO Tour Kanto: Defeat All Challengers." The tasks and rewards are:
Page One of Four
- Catch 20 Pokémon: 500 Stardust
- Power up Pokémon 3 times: 15 Great Balls
- Battle 2 GO Tour Challengers: Eevee
- Rewards: 5 Super Potions, 20 Eevee Candy, 5 Revives
Page Two of Four
- Evolve 3 Pokémon: 500 XP
- Power up Pokémon 3 times: 500 Stardust
- Battle 2 GO Tour Challengers: 500 XP
- Rewards: 3 Max Potions, 1 Sinnoh Stones, 3 Max Revives
Page Three of Four
- Battle in a Raid: 1000 XP
- Win a Raid: Lapras
- Defeat 3 GO Tour Challengers: 1 Start Piece
- Rewards: 1000 XP, 20 Lapras Candy, 1000 Stardust
Page Four of Four
- Power up Pokémon 5 times: Snorlax
- Defeat 3 GO Tour Challengers with your Buddy: 20 Snorlax Candy
- Defeat 5 GO Tour Challengers: 1 Premium Battle Pass
- Rewards: 1 Fast TM, 1 Lucky Egg, 1 Charged TM
In addition to those, there will also be Collection Challenges that offer rewards such as Stardust, Ultra Balls, Incense, Lucky Eggs, Siver Pinap Berries, XP, Rare Candy, TMs, Poké Balls, Great Balls, and encounters with Ditto, Snorlax, Spearow, Paras, Goldeen, Venonat, and Dratini.
Good luck out there on the big day, fellow trainers!