Tasks & Rewards For Roselia Community Day Research In Pokémon GO

The full tasks and rewards for the ticketed Roselia Community Day Special Research in Pokémon GO are available to read here. If you still haven't made the decision on whether or not you plan on purchasing this ticket, you can now see exactly what you're getting for that dollar. Let's take a look.
The full tasks and rewards for the Stop and Smell the Roselia Special Research in Pokémon GO are:
Page One of Four
- Power up Pokémon 10 Times: 10 Poké Balls
- Catch 15 Roselia: 20 Roselia Candy
- Make 5 Nice Throws: Roselia Encounter
- Rewards: 2000 Stardust, 10 Pinap Berries, Roselia encounter
Page Two of Four
- Catch 15 Roselia: 50 Roselia Candy
- Transfer 10 Pokémon: 500 Stardust
- Use 15 Pinap Berries while catching Pokémon: 1 Sinnoh Stone
- Rewards: 2000 Stardust, 1 Incense, 1 Poffin
Page Three of Four
- Make 3 Great Curveball Throws: 50 Roselia Candy
- Evolve 1 Roselia: 2 Golden Razz Berries
- Transfer 10 Pokémon: 1500 XP
- Rewards: 2000 Stardust, 15 Great Balls, 1 Rocket Radar
Page Four of Five
- AUTO-CLAIM: 5000 Stardust
- AUTO-CLAIM: 1500 XP
- AUTO-CLAIM: 2 Silver Pinap Berries
- Rewards: 2000 Stardust, 2 Rare Candies, Roserade encounter
In addition to the above ticketed Special Research, there will also be a Timed Research that must be completed by 5 PM local time. This is automatically given to all Pokémon GO trainers.
Rosela Community Day Timed Research
- Power Up Pokémon 5 Times: 1 Sinnoh Stone
- Catch 5 Roselia: 1 Sinnoh Stone
- Make 5 Nice Throws: 1 Sinnoh Stone
- Rewards: 1000 XP, 1 Sinnoh Stone
Essentially, this is a free offering of Sinnoh Stones so that Pokémon GO trainers can evole a handful of Roselia up to Roserade.
There will also be Pokéstop tasks for Community Day which will reward Roselia encounters, Great Balls, Ultra Balls, Pinap Berries, Golden Razz Berries, and Stardust. These are certainly worth doing, as these Roselia encounters through Research have an IV floor, unlike the wild Roselia. This means that you have a better chance at getting a Roselia with good IVs through tasks than through a map encounter.
Best of luck out there, fellow trainers.