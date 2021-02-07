Tasks & Rewards For Roselia Community Day Research In Pokémon GO

The full tasks and rewards for the ticketed Roselia Community Day Special Research in Pokémon GO are available to read here. If you still haven't made the decision on whether or not you plan on purchasing this ticket, you can now see exactly what you're getting for that dollar. Let's take a look.

The full tasks and rewards for the Stop and Smell the Roselia Special Research in Pokémon GO are:

Page One of Four

Power up Pokémon 10 Times: 10 Poké Balls

Catch 15 Roselia: 20 Roselia Candy

Make 5 Nice Throws: Roselia Encounter

Rewards: 2000 Stardust, 10 Pinap Berries, Roselia encounter

Page Two of Four

Catch 15 Roselia: 50 Roselia Candy

Transfer 10 Pokémon: 500 Stardust

Use 15 Pinap Berries while catching Pokémon: 1 Sinnoh Stone

Rewards: 2000 Stardust, 1 Incense, 1 Poffin

Page Three of Four

Make 3 Great Curveball Throws: 50 Roselia Candy

Evolve 1 Roselia: 2 Golden Razz Berries

Transfer 10 Pokémon: 1500 XP

Rewards: 2000 Stardust, 15 Great Balls, 1 Rocket Radar

Page Four of Five

AUTO-CLAIM: 5000 Stardust

AUTO-CLAIM: 1500 XP

AUTO-CLAIM: 2 Silver Pinap Berries

Rewards: 2000 Stardust, 2 Rare Candies, Roserade encounter

In addition to the above ticketed Special Research, there will also be a Timed Research that must be completed by 5 PM local time. This is automatically given to all Pokémon GO trainers.

Rosela Community Day Timed Research

Power Up Pokémon 5 Times: 1 Sinnoh Stone

Catch 5 Roselia: 1 Sinnoh Stone

Make 5 Nice Throws: 1 Sinnoh Stone

Rewards: 1000 XP, 1 Sinnoh Stone

Essentially, this is a free offering of Sinnoh Stones so that Pokémon GO trainers can evole a handful of Roselia up to Roserade.

There will also be Pokéstop tasks for Community Day which will reward Roselia encounters, Great Balls, Ultra Balls, Pinap Berries, Golden Razz Berries, and Stardust. These are certainly worth doing, as these Roselia encounters through Research have an IV floor, unlike the wild Roselia. This means that you have a better chance at getting a Roselia with good IVs through tasks than through a map encounter.

Best of luck out there, fellow trainers.