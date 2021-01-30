Tasks & Rewards For Sneasel Limited Research Day In Pokémon GO

Today is Sneasel Limited Research Day in Pokémon GO. Trainers will be tasked with completing both Field Research at Pokéstops as well as a Timed Research that will lead to encounters with Sneasel, which can be encountered in its sparkling, pink Shiny form. Let's take a look at the tasks and rewards for this Limited Research Day's questline.

The entire tasks and rewards for Sneasel Limited Research Day in Pokémon GO include ten sets of task that repeat, making for twenty total pages. The tasks are:

Page One and Eleven

Transfer 2 Pokémon – Sneasel Encounter

Catch 2 Pokémon – Sneasel Encounter

Make 2 Nice Throws – Sneasel Encounter

Rewards: 10 Poké Balls, 500 Stardust, 1000 XP

Page Two and Twelve

Transfer 2 Pokémon – Sneasel Encounter

Catch 2 Pokémon – Sneasel Encounter

Make 2 Nice Throws – Sneasel Encounter

Rewards: 15 Pinap Berries, 500 Stardust, 1000 XP

Page Three and Thirteen

Use 3 Pinap Berries while catching Pokémon – Sneasel Encounter

Catch 2 Pokémon – Sneasel Encounter

Make 2 Nice Throws – Sneasel Encounter

Rewards: Sneasel Encounter, 500 Stardust, 1000 XP

Page Four and Fourteen

Make 2 Great Throws – Sneasel Encounter

Catch 2 Pokémon – Sneasel Encounter

Transfer 2 Pokémon – Sneasel Encounter

Rewards: Sneasel Encounter, 500 Stardust, 1000 XP

Page Five and Fifteen

Make 3 Great Throws – Sneasel Encounter

Catch 3 Pokémon – Sneasel Encounter

Make 3 Curveball Throws – Sneasel Encounter

Rewards: 15 Nanab Berries, 500 Stardust, 1000 XP

Page Six and Sixteen

Use 3 Nanab Berries while catching Pokémon – Sneasel Encounter

Catch 2 Pokémon – Sneasel Encounter

Make 2 Curveball Throws in a row – Sneasel Encounter

Rewards: Sneasel Encounter, 500 Stardust, 1000 XP

Page Seven and Seventeen

Make 2 Nice Curveball Throws – Sneasel Encounter

Catch 2 Pokémon – Sneasel Encounter

Transfer 2 Pokémon – Sneasel Encounter

Rewards: 10 Sneasel Candy, 500 Stardust, 1000 XP

Page Eight and Eighteen

Make 2 Nice Throws in a row – Sneasel encounter

Catch 2 Pokémon – Sneasel Encounter

Transfer 2 Pokémon – Sneasel Encounter

Rewards: 15 Razz Berries, 500 Stardust, 1000 XP

Page Nine and Nineteen

Use 3 Razz Berries to help catch Pokémon – Sneasel Encounter

Catch 2 Pokémon – Sneasel Encounter

Make 2 Curveball Throws in a row – Sneasel Encounter

Rewards: 1 Sinnoh Stone, 500 Stardust, 1000 XP

Page Ten and Twenty

Make 2 Great Throws in a row – Sneasel Encounter

Catch 3 Pokémon – Sneasel Encounter

Evolve a Dark-type Pokémon – Sneasel Encounter

Rewards: 15 Ultra Balls, 500 Stardust, 1000 XP

Good luck out there, fellow Pokémon GO trainers!