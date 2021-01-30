Tasks & Rewards For Sneasel Limited Research Day In Pokémon GO

Today is Sneasel Limited Research Day in Pokémon GO. Trainers will be tasked with completing both Field Research at Pokéstops as well as a Timed Research that will lead to encounters with Sneasel, which can be encountered in its sparkling, pink Shiny form. Let's take a look at the tasks and rewards for this Limited Research Day's questline.
The entire tasks and rewards for Sneasel Limited Research Day in Pokémon GO include ten sets of task that repeat, making for twenty total pages. The tasks are:
Page One and Eleven
- Transfer 2 Pokémon – Sneasel Encounter
- Catch 2 Pokémon – Sneasel Encounter
- Make 2 Nice Throws – Sneasel Encounter
- Rewards: 10 Poké Balls, 500 Stardust, 1000 XP
Page Two and Twelve
- Transfer 2 Pokémon – Sneasel Encounter
- Catch 2 Pokémon – Sneasel Encounter
- Make 2 Nice Throws – Sneasel Encounter
- Rewards: 15 Pinap Berries, 500 Stardust, 1000 XP
Page Three and Thirteen
- Use 3 Pinap Berries while catching Pokémon – Sneasel Encounter
- Catch 2 Pokémon – Sneasel Encounter
- Make 2 Nice Throws – Sneasel Encounter
- Rewards: Sneasel Encounter, 500 Stardust, 1000 XP
Page Four and Fourteen
- Make 2 Great Throws – Sneasel Encounter
- Catch 2 Pokémon – Sneasel Encounter
- Transfer 2 Pokémon – Sneasel Encounter
- Rewards: Sneasel Encounter, 500 Stardust, 1000 XP
Page Five and Fifteen
- Make 3 Great Throws – Sneasel Encounter
- Catch 3 Pokémon – Sneasel Encounter
- Make 3 Curveball Throws – Sneasel Encounter
- Rewards: 15 Nanab Berries, 500 Stardust, 1000 XP
Page Six and Sixteen
- Use 3 Nanab Berries while catching Pokémon – Sneasel Encounter
- Catch 2 Pokémon – Sneasel Encounter
- Make 2 Curveball Throws in a row – Sneasel Encounter
- Rewards: Sneasel Encounter, 500 Stardust, 1000 XP
Page Seven and Seventeen
- Make 2 Nice Curveball Throws – Sneasel Encounter
- Catch 2 Pokémon – Sneasel Encounter
- Transfer 2 Pokémon – Sneasel Encounter
- Rewards: 10 Sneasel Candy, 500 Stardust, 1000 XP
Page Eight and Eighteen
- Make 2 Nice Throws in a row – Sneasel encounter
- Catch 2 Pokémon – Sneasel Encounter
- Transfer 2 Pokémon – Sneasel Encounter
- Rewards: 15 Razz Berries, 500 Stardust, 1000 XP
Page Nine and Nineteen
- Use 3 Razz Berries to help catch Pokémon – Sneasel Encounter
- Catch 2 Pokémon – Sneasel Encounter
- Make 2 Curveball Throws in a row – Sneasel Encounter
- Rewards: 1 Sinnoh Stone, 500 Stardust, 1000 XP
Page Ten and Twenty
- Make 2 Great Throws in a row – Sneasel Encounter
- Catch 3 Pokémon – Sneasel Encounter
- Evolve a Dark-type Pokémon – Sneasel Encounter
- Rewards: 15 Ultra Balls, 500 Stardust, 1000 XP
Good luck out there, fellow Pokémon GO trainers!