Tasks & Rewards For Tepig Community Day In Pokémon GO

It's Tepig Community Day in Pokémon GO! As with all recent Community Days, Niantic is offering a ticketed Special Research which players can purchase in the in-game shop for $1 USD. Generally, these offer a slate of items that exceed the asking price. Now that Community Day is live in earlier timezones, we can look to these Pokémon GO players to confirm the content offered in this Tepig-focused questline. Let's take a look at the tasks and rewards for Roasted Berries so we can determine if it's worth purchasing once and for all.

The full tasks and rewards for the Tepig Community Day ticked Special Research in Pokémon GO, titled Roasted Berries, is as follows:

Page One of Four

Power up Pokémon 10 times: 15 Poké Balls

Catch 15 Tepig: 1 Tepig encounter

Make 5 Nice Throws: 20 Tepig Candy

REWARDS: 2000 Stardust, 1 Tepig encounter, 1 Incense

Page Two of Four

Catch 15 Tepig: 30 Tepig Candy

Transfer 10 Pokémon: 1 Pignite Encounter

Evolve 3 Tepig: 10 Pinap Berries

REWARDS: 1500 XP, 1 Tepig encounter, 1 Incense

Page Three of Four

Make 3 Great Curveball Throws: 50 Tepig Candy

Evolve 1 Pignite: 1 Star Piece

Transfer 10 Pokémon: 15 Great Balls

REWARDS: 2500 XP, 1 Super Rocket Radar, 15 Ultra Balls

Page Four of Four

[AUTO-CLAIM]: 2 Silver Pinap Berries

[AUTO-CLAIM]: 1 Tepig Encountr

[AUTO-CLAIM]: 3500 XP

REWARDS: 3000 Stardust, 1 Emboar encounter, 2 Rare Candies

These rewards are comparable to those of the last few months of ticketed Community Day Special Research questlines in Pokémon GO. In fact, it seems that with the exception of the encounters and a single reward level, they are identical to those of the Gible ticked Special Research. The rewards equal out to a value greater than the $1 USD, so what it comes down to is a personal preference. Can you make use of these items in Pokémon GO? Personally, I would've ended up shelling out the Pokécoins for these anyway, especially the Rocket Radar and Incense. While my answer is a definite "yes," I'm curious to know if you find these rewards worth the price. Let me know in the comments below.