Tasks & Rewards For Zarude Special Research In Pokémon GO

The Secrets of the Jungle Event 2021 is now live in Pokémon GO. It brings with it the release of the Galarian Mythical Pokémon Zarude in Special Research, which will be available to complete at any time after the event for those who don't manage to finish during the event. The only thing Pokémon GO players must do to ensure they get Zarude is to open the app during the event to confirm that they have received the Special Research, as it can only begin during the event. Once you have it, you're all set. Now, let's get into the tasks and rewards of this latest Pokémon GO Special Research.

These are the tasks and rewards for the Search for Zarude Special Research questline in Pokémon GO:

Page One of Five

Catch 7 different species of Pokémon: 1 Sun Stone

Catch 7 Pokémon: Diglett encounter

Take 3 snapshots of wild Ground-type Pokémon: 15 Poké Balls

REWARDS: 250 Stardust, 10 Nanab Berries, Drilbur encounter

Page Two of Five

Make 5 Great Throws in a row: 5 Pinap Berries

Catch 10 Bug-type Pokémon: Dwebble encounter

Take 3 Snapshots of wild Bug-type Pokémon: 10 Great Balls

REWARDS: 250 Stardust, 10 Razz Berries, Combee encounter

Page Three of Five

Use 20 Berries to help catch Pokémon: Cherrim encounter

Catch 30 Grass or Bug-type Pokémon: Vileplume encounter

Take 3 snapshots of wild Grass-type Pokémon: 10 Great Balls

REWARDS: 500 Stardust, 10 Pinap Berries, Nuzleaf encounter

Page Four of Five

Defeat 6 Team GO Rocket Grunts: Ariados encounter

Catch 15 Pokémon with weather boost: Butterfree encounter

Take 3 snapshots of wild Flying-type Pokémon: 10 Ultra Balls

REWARDS: 500 Stardust, Poffin, Rufflet encounter

Page Five of Five

[AUTO-CLAIM]: 1000 XP

[AUTO-CLAIM]: 1000 XP

[AUTO-CLAIM]: 1000 XP

REWARDS: Zarude encounter, 10 Zarude Candy, 1000 Stardust

This seems like quite an easy Special Research, especially for very active Pokémon GO players. The only quest I can see slowing some trainers down is the Team GO Rocket battles on Page Four that will take some time for those playing from home. For those hitting the town, though, you could grind out a Zarude encounter in Pokémon GO in no time at all.