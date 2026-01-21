Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Gentle Troll Entertainment, Tavern Talk Stories: Dreamwalker

Tavern Talk Stories: Dreamwalker Releases Updated Demo

The team behind Tavern Talk Stories: Dreamwalker have released an updated demo on Steam with a number of new additions to try out

Article Summary Tavern Talk Stories: Dreamwalker launches an updated demo on Steam with new content to explore.

Inspired by the Coffee Talk series, help unique adventurers in the magical tavern, the Drowsy Dragon.

Set 36 years before Tavern Talk, experience a fresh standalone story in the Asteria universe.

Mix fate-altering drinks, gather rumors, and shape quests leading to multiple unique endings.

Indie game developer and publisher Gentle Troll Entertainment has dropped an updated trailer for their latest title, Tavern Talk Stories: Dreamwalker. Just in case you've missed this one, this game was inspired by the Coffee Talk series, as you will help out would-be adventurers who come together to get their wits and courage before heading out on whatever quest they're doing. A kind of pseudo-prequel to the original Tavern Talk. The new demo adds soem extra content and features that more reflect the current build of the game while they work on the final version. No release window has been set yet, so enjoy the demo while you can.

Tavern Talk Stories: Dreamwalker

Set 36 years before the events of Tavern Talk, the game is a new standalone adventure within the Asteria universe, bringing a new cast of characters and story. You find yourself in a little, bleary portside town… and get to work! Welcome, Tavernkeep, to the Drowsy Dragon, a cosy seaside tavern that you call home. Your specialty lies in mixing magic fate-altering drinks for your patrons – be it mean mercenaries, savvy sailors, or ambitious adventurers. You can also turn the rumours you hear at work into quests for your patrons!

The Drowsy Dragon is home to a colourful cast of characters inspired by TTRPGs. Get to know their unique personalities, and help decide where their story goes.

A new story within Asteria, set 36 years before the events of Tavern Talk

Serve a menu of magical, fate-altering drinks to your patrons, but choose carefully, as there's more than one solution!

Gather rumours from the tavern-goers and use them to create quests for your adventurous guests.

Have fun with a refinement of the original game's mechanics to have a dash of challenge.

Discover three unique endings as you attempt to stop dreams from twisting into nightmares!

An immersive reading experience of at least six hours on your first play-through.

