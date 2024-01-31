Posted in: Games, NACON, Video Games | Tagged: Simteract, Taxi Life: A City Driving Simulator

Taxi Life: A City Driving Simulator Offers New Gameplay Video

Check out the latest trailer for Taxi Life: A City Driving Simulator, as the devs give you a better look into the gameplay.

Article Summary New gameplay video for Taxi Life: A City Driving Simulator released.

Simulate the taxi experience, managing both driving and business.

Game features realistic Barcelona settings and dynamic challenges.

Release date set for March 7, 2024, on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation.

Developer Simteract and publisher Nacon have a new video out today for Taxi Life: A City Driving Simulator as we get a deeper dive into the gameplay. The video is about three and a half minutes long, as they give you a guided breakdown of how you'll drive around the streets of Barcelona, giving rides to people as you look to build your cab service from nothing. Driving is a big part of the game, but managing your car and your services plays a major role as well. Enjoy the video as the game is still on target to come out on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation on March 7, 2024.

Taxi Life: A City Driving Simulator

Climb into the driver's seat of your car and your business, transport passengers across Barcelona, and grow your company! After arriving in Barcelona with nothing but a car and a dream, drive around the busy streets of the famous city and transport passengers while offering them impeccable service. You will need to follow the rules of the road, deal with impatient tourists, changing weather, and rush hours; adapt your routes to avoid traffic jams and accidents; and, most of all, ensure your clients are pleased with your service to earn the best ratings and the most generous tips!

Transport your passengers across 286 miles (460 km) of roads in a large area of Barcelona reproduced at 1:1 scale. Explore the city and earn experience points by discovering new points of interest. Use your experience points to unlock new skills, such as the ability to accept longer fares. Pick up clients and take them to their destination, follow the rules of the road, and avoid collisions with vehicles and pedestrians. Adapt your route based on random events (accidents, construction work, parades, etc.). Adapt to changing weather: for example, increase your braking distance when the road surface is wet to avoid collisions.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!