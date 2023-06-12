Posted in: eSports, Fortnite, Games, Video Games | Tagged: eSports, Fortnite, Red Bull

Taylor-Petrik "Vico" Gatschelhofer Wins Red Bull Contested

During the Red Bull Contested event this past weekend, it was Taylor-Petrik "Vico" Gatschelhofer who won the Fortnite LAN tourney.

This past weekend, Red Bull held their annual Fortnite LAN tournament, Red Bull Contested, in which Taylor-Petrik "Vico" Gatschelhofer took top honors. The event took place at McEwan Hall in Edinburgh, with a unique format that put some of the best Fortnite players in the world against each other in several matchups. In the end, Vico took top honors, having secured 30 eliminations across eight rounds of play, taking the trophy, bragging rights, and a hefty slice of the prize pool. We have more info on his win from the organizers below, as well as a video of the final round for you to enjoy.

"Red Bull Contested established itself as a battle royale for the ages, with plenty of impressive plays across the board as well as brand new weapons and metas from the Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 drop, released on Friday. With no obvious contender for the crown at the start of the competition, Taylor-Petrik "Vico" Gatschelhofer quickly positioned himself as a force to be reckoned, racking up 20 eliminations across the first half of the competition and taking out elite players like Harry "Veno" Pearson."

"The latter four rounds upped the ante, as the point value for eliminations doubled. The tournament's unique format led to some unforgettable moments as the pressure heightened in the hunt for the crown. The second half proved difficult for the tournament's favored player WAVE Vico, as he was eliminated in round seven by leaderboard latecomer Bailey "Vortexers" Mayhead. At the same time, another underdog emerged as Ludvig "bevvys" Thoernblad hit the ground running, securing six eliminations and a victory royale across rounds five and six. These successes catapulted him towards the top of the leaderboard and challenged some of the early Red Bull Contested frontrunners as they were forced to reckon with the heightened stakes of later rounds."

"As the final rounds progressed, Vico was well-positioned to clinch the win. Round after round as the stakes grew higher, the pro player was able to hold off the aggression of the other pros, dominating the final contested zones skillfully. After mercilessly fracturing the dreams of their fellow competitors, Vico moved the Red Bull Contested crown further out of his rivals' reach with each additional elimination. By the final round, Vico only had bevvys and Vortexers as contending his crown, but denied them both the chance for a comeback as he claimed the Red Bull Contested trophy with both a victory royale in the final round and an impressive tally of 30 eliminations."

