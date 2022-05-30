TCG Hat Pikachu Announced For Pokémon GO In June 2022

Pokémon GO is pairing with the Pokémon TCG to release a special GO-themed set of cards. The set will be released in branded products starting on July 1st and will include cards that pay homage to aspects of the game including Ditto's transformations, Smeargle's photobombs, Lures, and more. It has also been announced that Niantic will host an unusually long event tying into the release of this set, with this Pokémon TCG Crossover Event set to run from June 13th until June 30th, the day before the release of the set. Part of the hype of the event surrounds a special Pikachu that will be appearing on a holographic card in the set and in the actual game as an encounterable Pokémon.

Niantic revealed the upcoming release of TCG Hat Pikachu in their press blast for June 2022 content. Their Spotlight Hour section contained the relevant information, which you can read here:

Pokémon Spotlight Hours – Every Tuesday from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. local time, the following Pokémon and bonuses will be featured:

June 7: Nosepass | 2× Candy for catching Pokémon

June 14: Mantine | 2× Candy for transferring Pokémon

June 21: Spinarak | 2× XP for evolving Pokémon

June 28: Pikachu wearing a Pokémon TCG hat | 2× Catch Stardust

Now, while there are no details yet given on the contents of the Pokémon GO & Pokémon TCG Crossover Event, I find it abundantly likely that this Pikachu will be released during that event rather than as a Spotlight Hour exclusive. Also tying into the event is the Mewtwo raid rotation, as Mewtwo VSTAR will be one of the biggest chase cards of the set. Also, a special Full Art Mewtwo V will be available as a promo card in the Pokémon GO Elite Trainer Box.

Stay tuned as more details regarding this exciting collaboration are released.