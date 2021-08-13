TCG Spotlight: Some Of The Best Alakazam Pokémon Cards

In honor of this week's Regional-themed Ultra Unlock Part Two: Space event in Pokémon GO, let's take a look back at some of the most iconic Alakazam cards from the Pokémon TCG including both vintage and modern. We'd love to hear from you, so chime in with your top Alakazam picks in the comments below.

Here it is. The first Pokémon card in the first-ever set of the Pokémon TCG. Ken Sugimori, the lead artist and designer for the franchise as a whole, drew this iconic Alakazam for Base Set twenty-five years ago. Along with the other holographic hits of Base Set, this remains an iconic card that hits the nostalgia just right and still looks good to this day.

Hajime Kusajima's Alakazam in Expedition, which kicked off the e-series block, remains my favorite card featuring this Pokémon. The foggy expanse of stars and darkness behind Alakazam looks stunning with the galaxy foil effect, and the artwork gives me early 1990s Veritgo vibes. Alakazam looks on a completely different plane here, and the slightly uncomfortable look in his design is one of the few Pokémon cards that I could classify as horror artwork.

I absolutely love the XY era. The first few sets had pretty weak Secret Rares, with slightly more golden cards which already existed in the main numbered set with the same exact art. It was a later in the era that the Pokémon TCG began a new trend of a Gold card depicting a Pokémon in a group shot. Mewtwo has a few great examples of this, but one of my favorites is this XY Fates Collide Alakazam, which features the Kanto icon with Umbreon and Lugia. Illustrated by Mitsuhiro Arita, the artwork and thick, textured gold foil make this a stunning and memorable card that is a sight to behold in person.