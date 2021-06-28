TCG Spotlight: Some Of The Best Bibarel Pokémon Cards

In honor of this week's Bidoof Breakout in Pokémon GO, let's take a look back at some of the most iconic Bibarel cards from the Pokémon TCG including both vintage and modern. We'd love to hear from you, so chime in with your top Bibarel picks in the comments below.

The lead Pokémon artist and designer Ken Sugimori supplies art for Bibarel's first-ever Pokémon TCG appearance, which surprises no one familiar with these sets. During this time, Sugimori's art dominated the hobby and was pretty much a must for a species' first appearance. Bibarel's stands out a bit to me here as its pose has a bit more personality than we sometimes see for a standard debut card, which often have a basic pose and a background.

This may actually be the first time I've spotlighted a Pokémon Rumble card in this series of articles. Man, these cards are such a piece of history. This small and now quite rare set was released for the WiiWare in 2009 and featured artwork directly from the game. This concept gave this mini-set a unique look that sets it apart from the rest of the TCG, much in the same way that the Detective Pikachu set did by using screenshots from the movie.

Finally, we move to the (somewhat) modern era with the XY base set for this Kyoko Umemoto Bibarel. I love the personality that is captured in the card, with Bibarel kind of swimming but more just loafing halfway in the water like a floating chonk. It surprised me preparing for this article how few Bibarel cards there have been in the Pokémon TCG especially considering how many generations the Bidoof line has been around. The last time we've seen Bibarel was in Sn & Moon – Unified Minds, which makes me wonder if we'll soon see it appear in the Sword & Shield era.