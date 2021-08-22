TCG Spotlight: Some Of The Best Falinks Pokémon Cards

In honor of this week's strange and exciting release of the species from the Galar region in Pokémon GO, let's take a look at some of the best Falinks cards from the Pokémon TCG. Normally, we cover both vintage and modern cards in these spotlight pieces, but Falinks is a new arrival in the current Sword & Shield era of the TCG. We'd love to hear from you, so chime in with your top Falinks picks in the comments below.

Sword & Shield – Rebel Clash featured a ton of Falinks cards, including this regular rare, a Pokémon-V, and a Full Art. I actually end up liking this regular rare with artwork by Misa Tsutsui better than the standard version of the V. The angle on Falinks and the position of the little leader there shows off the unique design of this Pokémon quite well and works nicely as its debut card in the TCG.

While I'm leaving the regular Falinks V off of this list (don't get me wrong, it's nice, but we have three slots!), this Full Art version of the card by aky CG Works is awesome. The grapefruit-themed color palette here is absolutely gorgeous, and the way that Falinks is broken up into its little pieces offers a dynamic look at the character design when comparing the card to the fully assembled Falinks in Tsutsi's work.

Shining Fates includes a special subset called the Shiny Vault, which includes a selection of regular Shiny cards and Shiny Full Arts. The Full Arts use the linework from previous V and VMAX cards and recolors them to depict Pokémon in their Shiny forms. In this instance, any CG Works recolored their Rebel Clash Falinks to put it in its Shiny form, which makes for a great-looking card.