TCG Spotlight: Some Of The Best Frillish Pokémon Cards

In honor of male Frillish becoming the Research Breakthrough encounter for the month of April 2021 in Pokémon GO, let's take a look back at some of the most iconic Frillish cards from the Pokémon TCG. We're covering modern and vintage here, and we'd love to hear from you as well. Let us know your four favorite Frillish cards in the comments below.

Normally, with this kind of spotlight, we focus primarily on the version of the Pokémon that's being celebrated. In this case, male Frillish, who looks like a blue jellyfish-ghost whereas the female Frillish looks like a pink jellyfish-ghost. Something I hadn't realized until seeing all of these cards together, though, is that until March 2021, every Frillish card in the history of the Pokémon TCG has pictured both genders together. Every one! If I'm wrong, I'd love to see, but it appears that this duo is, with the exception of the latest release at the bottom, inseparable. This one from Noble Victories by Naoyo Kimura is among my favorites.

This Suwama Chiaki Frillish from Next Destinies may be a bit on the computer-generated side, but for some reason the underwater setting and the way that these two seem to be engaged in a hypnotic dance makes it all seem quite spellbinding.

And here's my favorite. This Miki Tanaka-drawn Frillish from Boundaries Crossed is lovably weird and deceptively simplistic. The beautiful blue colors contrast nicely with the pink female Frillish in the background, making for a uniquely striking illustration.

Finally, male Frillish breaks out on its own. Miki Kudo drew the latest Frillish card from the March 19th set Sword & Shield: Battle Styles. You know what, though? For all we know, those silhouettes in the background are female Frillish. In any case, it's nice to see such an… unbroken bond.