TCG Spotlight: Some Of The Best Snivy Pokémon Cards

In honor of today's Snivy Community Day in Pokémon GO, let's take a look back at some of the most iconic Snivy cards from the Pokémon TCG. We're covering modern and vintage here, and we'd love to hear from you as well. Let us know your four favorite Snivy cards in the comments below.

This may be familiar to new collectors as the Snivy that appeared in the 2021 McDonalds's Pokémon card set, which led to stores nationwide selling out of Happy Meals. However, that is a special print of the artwork that was originally used in the Black & White Promo Set, featuring the iconic Snivy artwork by lead Pokémon designer Ken Sugimori. The clean lines and sharp style here is immediately recognizable as the definitive look of the franchise.

Snivy gets a gorgeous card by artist Eske Yoshinob in Legendary Treasures, where it was part of the Radiant Collection subset. The Radiant Collection, a subset much like the Shiny Vault of later sets Hidden Fates and Shining Fates, was featured in both Legendary Treasures and Generations. It was a small set-within-a-set which featured Pokémon cards with beautiful foil designs popping up over the whole card.

Cosmic Eclipse is one of the greatest sets of all time because of its focus on the bonds between trainers and their Pokémon, as well as Pokémon and other Pokémon. The latter was illustrated by Tag Team cards showing different species team up, with Venusaur and Snivy popping up as the first in the set. There is also a Full Art version of this card, but it's the standard GX drawn by longtime TCG contributor Mitsuhiro Arita that stands out as the most gorgeous one in the set.

Yuka Mori is one of the most unique artists in the TCG, creating clay models for her cards, which she photographs to make some of the most unique art ever released every time she does it. Here, the Venusaur and Snivy Tag Team from Cosmic Eclipse gets a variant in the Sun & Moon Promo set that makes me wish I could own these clay models. Any set that features a contribution from Yuka Mori is better for her being in it.