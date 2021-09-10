Tchia Receives Tropical Adventure Trailer At PlayStation Showcase

Publisher and developer Awaceb took some time this week to reveal the latest trailer for Tchia during the PlayStation Showcase 2021 livestream. We haven't seen much from this game since it was announced during The Game Awards 2020, but this time around we're getting a much better idea of what the story is as well as seeing a little bit of the gameplay behind it. You can enjoy the latest trailer for the game down below as it will launch at some point in 2022.

Tchia's special gift lets you take control of any animal or object you can find. Use their unique gameplays and abilities to travel, solve puzzles and uncover secrets. Fly around as a bird, explore the ocean as a fish or dig treasures as a dog. Over 30 playable animals and hundreds of objects. Jump and glide your way across a vast archipelago and use the Tricks system for cool stunts and dives. The free climbing mechanic lets you ascend anything in the world without restriction including any physics-driven tree. Sail your customizable boat on turquoise lagoons and dive around coral reefs and shipwrecks.

Just jamming by yourself or playing alongside NPCs, your fully playable ukulele will be a trusty companion throughout the game. Use it at key story moments during rhythm sections, or play unlockable melodies at any point in the open world to trigger special events such as attracting animals, triggering rainfall… Take Tchia on a heartfelt adventure and meet a diverse cast of characters inspired by New Caledonian cultures. Fully animated cutscenes voiced in traditional language will punctuate your journey while an original orchestral score infused with local sounds creates a unique and immersive world. Stylize Tchia's clothing and boat with hundreds of unlockable cosmetic items ranging from a traditional look to the most over the top options. You will also unlock useful and fun tools along the way such as a flashlight, slingshot, compass, camera…