Team Samurai Comes To The King Of Fighters XV Next Week

SNK announced this morning that Team Samurai will be making their way into The King Of Fighters XV as DLC next week. The content will bring about three of the fiercest and also entertaining fighters to the game as you'll be getting Haohmaru, Nakoruru, and Darli Dagger from Samurai Shodown Heavy Slash into the game. The DLC will also come with a free update where the devs will add music from King Of Fighters Maximum Impact to the DJ Station so you customize fights with that soundtrack. Enjoy the trailer as the DLC goes live on October 4th.

HAOHMARU

Haohmaru is a traveling swordsman determined to master the way of the sword. He is a bold and free-spirited fighter who hates cowardice, and travels from country to country, sake in hand, in search of a match with anyone who can put up a real fight. In order to help his friend Nakoruru, and to fight with new and formidable opponents, he travels far beyond time and space and lands on the KOF stage. (Voice actor: Daiki Nakamura)

NAKORURU

A Kamuy warrior with the mystical ability to communicate with the great outdoors, Nakoruru devoted herself to protecting nature and became a spirit of the earth. She returns to the present day with Haohmaru and Darli in order to prevent the full resurrection of Verse and to exorcise the evil spirit that lurks within. (Voice actress: Mai Nakahara)

DARLI DAGGER

Darli Dagger is a shipwright who runs a workshop on an island. In addition to her own monstrous strength, she fights using the technical skills she inherited from being a carpenter and the self-defense wisdom she learned from pirates. She sets out together with Haohmaru in helping Nakoruru with her mission. More exciting than seeing the latest developments in ship building, Darli readies her blade for some intense battles that await! (Voice actress: Yu Kobayashi)