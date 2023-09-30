Posted in: Games, Saber Interactive, Video Games | Tagged: Teardown, Tuxedo Games

Teardown Will Arrive For Consoles In Mid-November

Those of you who wish you could play Teardown on consoles are in luck, as Saber Interactive will bring the game to PS5 and Xbox Series X|S.

Tuxedo Games and Saber Interactive announced this week that their destructible title, Teardown, is headed to the PS5 and XSX|S. Console players will be able to get the game on November 15, 2023, and with it will come a ton of content. You're essentially getting the main game with all the updates and improvements made so far, as well as options to expand the game with three different versions that will include current and future DLCs. We have the full rundown and latest trailer for the game below.

"Beyond the full story campaign and Sandbox Mode, the console edition of Teardown will feature a wealth of additional content: the recently introduced Creative Mode, where players can easily build their own voxel creations; the "Art Vandals" campaign expansion, which added five heist missions and a new location to the base game; special challenges; and console-friendly UI. Players can also feel the sensations of haptic feedback and adaptive triggers when using the DualSense wireless controller on PS5 consoles. Teardown has also revealed its future DLC roadmap for both PC and consoles. Players will be able to expand their experience even further with four new DLCs, available as part of the game's Ultimate Edition for $49.99, the Season Pass for $29.99, or individually for $7.99 each. This new content will include the following items."

The "Time Campers" DLC, debuting on PC and consoles on Nov. 15, introduces a Wild West campaign expansion, featuring new maps, setting-appropriate tools, and horses.

The "Folkrace" DLC, releasing in spring 2024, features a series of destructive racing game modes, three racetracks, and a fleet of new vehicles.

Two additional unnamed DLCs, coming by the end of 2024.

"Starting today, Xbox Series X|S players who pre-order Teardown will get early access to bonus content, including the vehicle-based Löckelle Motor Park game map and two heavy-duty monster trucks. Players on all platforms will be able to choose from three editions of Teardown."

Standard Edition: Get the full Teardown base game for $29.99. (Available to PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium/Deluxe subscribers as one of their additions to the Game Catalog in November.)

Get the full Teardown base game for $29.99. (Available to PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium/Deluxe subscribers as one of their additions to the Game Catalog in November.) Deluxe Edition: Get the base game and the first two upcoming DLCs – "Time Campers" and "Folkrace" – all for $39.99.

Get the base game and the first two upcoming DLCs – "Time Campers" and "Folkrace" – all for $39.99. Ultimate Edition: Get the base game, the Season Pass featuring all four upcoming DLCs, and every demolitioner's best friend, the Quilez R0113R Robot, all for $49.99.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!