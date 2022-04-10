Teardown Will Finally Leave Steam Early Access Next Week

Indie developer and publisher Tuxedo Labs revealed this week that they're finally bringing Teardown out of Steam's Early Access this month. If you haven't had a chance to check this one out yet, the game will have you destroying all kinds of pixelated buildings and structures in the fastest ways possible, all using an array of vehicles, weapons, and combustibles all at your disposal. The only things missing are your skills and creativity to get them torn down in the fastest ways possible. Enjoy the latest trailer below as the game drops on April 21st.

Teardown features 100% fully destructible and interactive environments. Move, manipulate, or outright smash obstacles to create paths, find shortcuts, and finish each job. Teardown's physics-based gameplay means strategy and creativity are required to avoid sticky situations. From traversing tropical islands to working around a raging tornado, Teardown has a wide variety of levels for players to explore and stretch the limits of their imagination. In addition to the base campaign, Teardown has a robust modding community that encourages players to let their creativity run wild and make the game their own. Create unique characters and structures and obliterate them into nothingness within moments! Just out for a bit of stress relief? Teardown has a dedicated sandbox mode where players can smash and demolish to their heart's content. First-person, single player experience set in 100% destructible voxel environments.

Physics based gameplay showcasing realistic effects of objects, debris, vehicles, water, fire, and smoke.

A campaign with 40 missions and an escalating storyline, complete with a gallery of interesting characters.

Advanced voxel graphics and satisfying sound design.

Experimental game modes and new challenges for players to unlock as they progress.

17 different tools ranging from sledgehammer, blow torch and fire extinguisher to guns and explosives.

Sandbox mode for players to freely experience the world and cause destruction using unlimited resources, tools, and vehicles.

Extensive mod support and Steam Workshop integration.