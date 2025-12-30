Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Eat Pant Games, Super Rare Originals, Teeto

Teeto Aims For Q2 2026 Release While Releasing a Free Demo

The new 3D adventure platformer Teeto has a free demo you can play right now on Steam as the developers are aiming for a Spring launch

Indie game developer Eat Pant Games and publisher Super Rare Originals revealed their plan to release the game Teeto next year. This is a 3D adventure platformer where you play the titular blue character, running around trying to prevent a corruption made of shadows from taking everything over. You'll do so by learning and unlocking powers while also working with other characters to save your lands. The game has a free demo available right now on Steam, as the team is aiming to release the game sometime in Q2 2026.

Teeto

Explore a world of mayhem and Michaels! Join Teeto the blob and Nory the bunny in this 3D adventure platformer to stop the shadow corruption from spreading. Absorb wild powers, help eccentric characters, and save the world – one Michael at a time! In this love letter to classic 3D platformers, Teeto and Nory are going on an action packed adventure to cleanse the world of shadow corruption! Absorb ordinary objects from the world and harness their powers to fight the shadow corruption and assist a quirky cast of characters in a bright and colourful world.

Absorb and Transform: Teeto's got a talent for absorbing all sorts of objects and turning them into wild new forms! Unlock unique abilities to outsmart enemies, solve puzzles, and discover hidden secrets.

Teeto's got a talent for absorbing all sorts of objects and turning them into wild new forms! Unlock unique abilities to outsmart enemies, solve puzzles, and discover hidden secrets. Team Up Together: Life's better with a buddy and so is saving the world! Grab a friend and dive into split-screen co-op, where you'll absorb, transform, and explore together.

Life's better with a buddy and so is saving the world! Grab a friend and dive into split-screen co-op, where you'll absorb, transform, and explore together. Chaos Corruption: Chaos is spreading, and the shadow creatures are behind it! Teeto and Nory must use their unique powers to keep the world from tipping into complete disorder!

Chaos is spreading, and the shadow creatures are behind it! Teeto and Nory must use their unique powers to keep the world from tipping into complete disorder! Missing Michaels: It started with Nory's first experiment, Michael. But Michael couldn't stop multiplying and now there are too many Michaels for anyone to handle! Track them down, rescue them, and bring the tiny mischief-makers home.

It started with Nory's first experiment, Michael. But Michael couldn't stop multiplying and now there are too many Michaels for anyone to handle! Track them down, rescue them, and bring the tiny mischief-makers home. Lend a Hand: Teeto and Nory aren't the only ones in need of help. Along the way, you'll meet a colourful cast of quirky characters, each with their own oddball dilemmas!

Teeto and Nory aren't the only ones in need of help. Along the way, you'll meet a colourful cast of quirky characters, each with their own oddball dilemmas! Dress the Part: Teeto's got a wardrobe full of wild unlockable outfits, from stylish to downright ridiculous. Saving the world is important, but looking good while doing it is just as crucial.

